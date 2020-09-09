The inaugural VidCon Abu Dhabi, originally set to take place this year, has been postponed to December 8-11, 2021.
The event aims to deliver premium entertainment experiences in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).
VidCon and DCT Abu Dhabi have stated that their first priority is the safety and health of attendees, sponsors, speakers, creators, and staff. Due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, VidCon will no longer take place December 16-19, 2020, as previously planned. However, tickets to the event, which originally had been set to take place March 25-28, are still valid.
Ticket holders who choose to keep their tickets will receive one complimentary ticket for a companion in 2021. Those who wish to request a refund instead have until October 8 to do so.
According to organisers, over the next several months, they will work closely with local authorities, health officials and the venue in order to ensure the safest experience possible next year.
VidCon is a multi-genre online video tech conference. It launched in Southern California in 2010 and has been held annually since. International versions of the convention include VidCon London, VidCon Australia, VidCon Asia and, next year, VidCon Abu Dhabi and VidCon Mexico.