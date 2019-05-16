Travis Scott Image Credit: Courtesy of Instagram.com/travisscott

Rapper Travis Scott has been announced as the first headline act who will perform at the Yasalam After-Race Concert during this year’s F1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Scott is set to perform on November 29 at the du Arena, Yas Island. The Platinum-selling artist has been steadily winning over underground music fans in the know since 2014. Last year’s release of his album ‘Astroworld’ saw the 28-year-old American rapper reach global success.

Scott is no stranger to Abu Dhabi, having performed at the Yasalam Beats on the Beach concert in 2016. This time around, fans can expect Scott’s live show in the UAE capital to include hits such as ‘Sicko Mode’, ‘Antidote’ and ‘Yosemite’.

Tickets to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are currently on sale. Stub holders can purchase ‘Golden Circle’ upgrades for the Yasalam After-Race Concerts with prices starting from Dh195. There’s also up to a 30 per cent early bird discount for those who purchase tickets before May 31.