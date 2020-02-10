Image Credit:

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor will be in Dubai to promote their latest film ‘Baaghi 3’ on February 28. The actors will be in town to attend Matrix Fight Night (MFN), a mixed martial arts competition to be held outside India for the first time.

MFN was founded by Shroff and sister Krishna, who will also attend the event, along with their parents, actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha. Tiger and Krishna jointly run the MMA Matrix Fitness Centre in Mumbai.

“Mixed martial arts is from where I derived my strength and focus to reach where I am today. I am both happy and proud that, in such a short span of time, Matrix Fight Night 2020 will be performed in Dubai, which has seen some of the best MMA competitions in the cage,” said Tiger. “I am doubly excited to be in Dubai as I will also be promoting my film.”

Krishna adds: “Watching Tiger grow up, taking to MMA, got me naturally affiliated with the sport without realising it. Together, we hope that our MFN dream will motivate many out there to strengthen both their bodies and minds, be it a man or woman”.