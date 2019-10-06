The ‘Never Be the Same Again’ singer will perform in December

Spice Girls’ Melanie C – also known as Mel C and Sporty Spice – is returning to Dubai on December 13 for a performance at Zero Gravity.

The singer’s set will be part of the venue’s weekly Tropical Brunch After Party series, which kicks off from this Friday (October 11) with DJ duo M-22. Taking the stage on October 18 is English DJ Kryder, while Sam Feldt steps in on November 1. On November 8, DJ Joel Corry is billed, and on November 15, Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago are set to keep the party going.

November 22 will mark Zero Gravity’s 6th birthday, with a set from Tottenham’s DJ EZ and on December 6, Plastik Funk will take over.

Melanie C is the final artist on the bill in December. Known for her girl band hits with the Spice Girls, Mel C also made a name for herself as a solo act with UK chart-toppers such as ‘Never Be the Same Again’ and ‘I Turn To You’.