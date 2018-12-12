South African comedian Riaad Moosa will perform in Dubai for the first time at the Madinat Theatre this month.
The stand-up actor, writer and presenter will bring the laughs on December 14 at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, with a dose of his ‘Comedy Doctor’ gig.
Moosa, who started his comedy career as a magician, prefers to stage observational and opinion-based humour based on his experiences as a Muslim. Moosa is also one of four South African comedians who are taking part in a stand-up comedy Netflix series, which will launch in 2019.
The budding star has also played the role of the late Ahmad Kathrada in the Oscar nominated and Golden Globe awarded biopic, ‘Mandela – Long Walk to Freedom’.
Tickets for his show start at Dh150 and are available online.