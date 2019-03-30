Event includes the Ma3azef Symposium on Arabic Music and the biannual Re|sound

Image Credit: Supplied

A two-day music event, part of the Sharjah Biennial 14, will take place on April 5 and 6 at Mirage City Cinema, Al Mureijah Square, Sharjah. It includes the Ma3azef Symposium on Arabic Music and the third edition of the biannual Re|sound, as well as live music performances by duo Kamilya Jubran & Werner Hasler and $$$TAG$$$.

The Ma3azef Symposium on Arabic Music will begin on April 5 and feature more than 20 writers, critics and musicians, who will discuss the industry and music scene. Speakers include Rami Abadir, Laith Demashqieh, Amira Al Masry, Sarah Al Miniaway and more.

The symposium kicks off with registration at 2.30pm and runs until 7pm.

Starting at 8.30pm, Re|sound ||| will feature a screening of 2017’s ‘Rahhala’ and a live performance by experimental artists in the region. A final performance by $$$TAG$$$ will follow at 10pm.

The symposium continues the following day (April 6), followed by a live performance by duo Kamilya Jubran & Werner Hasler, where they will present a yet-to-be-released project.

The event is free to attend and open to the public, with registration available online through the Sharjah Art Foundation website.