Shaggy, Cut Killer and Pusha T are set to perform at Base nightclub in Dubai this December.

Shaggy, the reggae performer behind hits such as ‘Bombastic’, ‘Angel’ and ‘It Wasn’t Me’, will perform on December 13, while French DJ Cut Killer takes over the following evening on December 14. Pusha T, who released his debut album ‘My Name Is My Name’ in 2013, wraps up the performances on December 15.

