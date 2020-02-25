Rapper Divine Image Credit: Supplied

Indian rapper Divine, considered one of the most popular hip hop artists in India, will perform at ‘Let’s Holi’ to celebrate the festival of colours, at IMG Worlds of Adventure on March 6. Some fans will also get a chance to meet the rapper, who recently won an award for the song ‘Apna Time Aayega’, feature in the acclaimed Bollywood film ‘Gully Boy’ — a movie inspired by his rags-to-famous life story.

Divine, whose real name is Vivian Fernandes, came to public attention with his track, ‘Yeh Mera Bombay’ in 2013, which went on to win ‘Best Video’ at Rolling Stone Awards in 2014. But it was the track, ‘Mere Gully Mein’ (2015), which catapulted him into public consciousness, leading to him being represented by Sony Music (India).

His story and rise of the Indian hip hop scene also inspired Bollywood director Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’, starring Ranveer Singh. The film was India’s official entry to the Oscar awards this year.

In addition to being one of the music industry’s most bankable stars, Divine has also added entrepreneur to his bag of feats. He recently launched Gully Gang Entertainment, a multi-purpose entity that will serve as a record label, Gully Gang Records, unearth and manage new and exciting hip-hop talent, create live music IPs in addition to other things.

The full-day of celebrations will include a Dhol & Bhangra Troupe, live DJ performances and a rain dance from 10am to 5pm.