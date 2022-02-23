US band Maroon 5 are set to rock the UAE once again as they perform live at Etihad Arena, Yas Island Abu Dhabi, on May 6 — their first concert in the capital.
The Grammy-winning group are known for hits such as ‘Memories’, ‘This Love’ and ‘She Will Be Loved’, and this gig is part of their first regional tour in the Middle East.
Tickets to the concert, organised by Live Nation ME in conjunction with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), go on sale on February 25, and will be the UAE’s first major concert to be hosted at full capacity, according to a statement.
Maroon 5, led by Adam Levine, have performed in Dubai a number of times — their most recent concert being the sold-out 2019 gig at Coca-Cola Arena, which made them the first musical act at the City Walk venue.
The six-member group have been chart toppers and one of the 21st century’s biggest acts. Maroon 5 are the most successful duo or group on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this century; with 32 records charted and 15 Top 10 singles. They have performed more than 750 concerts in over 30 countries.
Following their UAE concert, the group will continue on to Cairo, Egypt on May 3 and Tel Aviv, Israel on May 9.
Don’t miss it!
Maroon 5 performs at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on May 6 from 7pm. Tickets go on sale online on February 25 at 10am and prices start from Dh300.