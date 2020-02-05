Image Credit:

Music, theatrics and a movie all dolled up into one. That’s what Wim Hoste’s new show ‘Don’t You Forget About Me’, which runs at Vox cinemas Mall of the Emirates on February 6-7, has to offer.

This is a love story of a cruise ship singer, Oliver Allen (Hoste), and Chloe (Suzie Demetri Robertson). The difference however between this show and any other film that you’d pay to see is half the action happens off screen. “It’s a combination of cinema screening, live singing and acting on stage. So [it’s] myself standing on stage interacting with characters on screen,” says Hoste.

The movie took two tries, negotiations with screening giants, and a large cast of support to pull off. Such a show, he explains, “has never been done. Normally, cinemas are not [used] for live singing, so we had to find a way to put my voice above the movie’s stereo quality [sound]. The last two-three months we’ve been working very hard to find a solution to this — and we did it. Of course also the filming itself — we must have a quality that is equal to cinema, so we had to film it in a high quality pixels.”

The idea is to being theatre to the movie-loving public at affordable prices, to make the experience more accessible, he adds. The musical debuted on January 22, and if audience reaction is anything to go by, he says, this is a good format for an event. And so plans are afoot to take the show to Saudi Arabia, Europe and South Korea. And of course to make a sequel.

Wim’s simple message — ‘Don’t You Forget About Me’.

