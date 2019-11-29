Image Credit:

The Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix officially kicked off on Thursday, November 28 when Marshmello took to the du Arena stage to play to an energetic fan base.

The multi–platinum selling Marshmello opened his powerful set with a mix of his popular tracks, with chart-topping hits including ‘Silence’, ‘Wolves’, ‘Happier’ and fan favourite, ‘Alone’.

During his performance, the stage was alive with colourful lasers and confetti cannons that sprayed colour across the arena who sang and danced along to the beloved tunes. In a tribute to both past and upcoming Yasalam After-Race Concert artists, the 2019 iHeartRadio Dance Artist of the Year featured a remix of 2018 star Post Malone’s ‘Better Now’ along with ‘Mr Brightside’ by The Killers, giving fans a teaser ahead of their upcoming performance on December 1.

EMERGING TALENT

The capital also played witness to musical talent from across the GCC as the finale of the fifth annual grass roots Emerging Talent Competition took place in The Village, du Arena. In the lead up to the Thursday After-Race Concert, the top three finalists took to The Village stage to share their voice one last time before the judging panel, including Hollaphonic’s Olly Wood and Anghami’s Arun Sajjan and multi-instrumentalist and composer Reiner Erlings.

Battling it out on the evening, the three finalists, including Xenai, Ibby VK, and DB Gad performed after being shortlisted from hundreds of entrants across the GCC. As the finale concluded, it was Xenai who was named winner and will perform as the opening act at Sunday’s Yasalam After-Race Concert Village Stage, ahead of The Killers finale and earn a chance to get signed on by a record label.

The four-night After-Race Concert continues on November 29 with hip-hop stars, Future and Gucci Mane, replacing original line-up star, Travis Scott. The duo is expected to perform their biggest hits, including ‘Mask Off’, ‘Low Life’ and ‘Fine China’ from Future’s catalogue, and ‘Big Boy Diamonds’, ‘Wake Up In The Sky’ and ‘I Get The Bag’ from Mane’s range of hits. November 30 will see Lana Del Rey perform, followed by American rockers The Killers on December 1.