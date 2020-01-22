Super Junior. Image Credit:

A K-Pop Super Concert is coming to the Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on March 20.

Organised by Grace & Co, the event features a star-studded line-up, including K-Pop acts NCT 127 and Laboum, South Korean duo RGP, solo singer Jun, along with veteran idol act Super Junior as the headliner.

This marks the city’s second major K-Pop concert, following 2018’s ‘SMTown Live World Tour VI in Dubai’ where SM Entertainment’s artists Super Junior and NCT’s subunits — NCT U and NCT Dream — performed in front of a reported 15,000 fans. It’s also the arena’s first K-Pop concert since its establishment last June.

Last year, groups Seventeen and SF9 took over the stage at the Dubai World Trade Centre as ambassadors of the Korea Brand and Content Expo 2019 Dubai.

Super Junior are no strangers to the Middle East, crediting their massive fan base in Dubai and Saudi Arabia. They performed in Saudi Arabia as part of the country’s Jeddah Season last year and have had always managed to have a strong presence on the region’s iTunes chart.

Their ELF fans can expect the iconic act to electrify the stage and perform tracks from their upcoming ninth full album titled, ‘Timeless’, and some of their greatest hits.

Another popular choice among listeners in the country is no doubt their label mates NCT 127. Its members Tayeong and Mark flew to Dubai last year to shoot supergroup SuperM’s ‘Jopping’ music video.

It will be the first time all-female girl group Laboum and South Korean artists RGP and Jun will hit the stage in the country.