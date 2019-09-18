From fitness classes to movie and dining deals, here are our top picks for the day

ABU DHABI

Free Cheeseburgers For a Month

From 11am to 5pm today, guess five ingredients in the secret sauce for a chance to win free cheeseburgers for a whole month. Five winners will be pidked. At Fifth Street Cafe, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center.

+ facebook.com/courtyardmarriottabudhabi

Summer, WitTank

The Laughter Factory’s current series features Pat Burstcher, Andy White (pictured) and Marcus Birdman, all established funnymen with a lot of comedy credentials. Tickets start at Dh160. Tonight at Park Rotana, Abu Dhabi. Show starts 8pm.

+ thelaughterfactory.com

Macro Photography

Award-winning Emirati photographer Yousef Al Habshi’s touring exhibition The Unseen features 27 photographs that celebrate the art of macro photography and the tools used to achieve these artistic shots. Now at The Photography Studio at Manarat Al Saadiyat, until October 28. Al Habshi will also lead a series of workshops, including masterclasses for beginners and children. For details, send an email to the address below.

+ masphotostudio@dctabudhabi.ae

DUBAI

New Fitness Programme

Olivia McCubbin, the co-founder of Dubai fitness start-up, Best Body Co, has collaborated with Motion Cycling to launch a ladies-only programme that includes 16 workouts at Motion cycling, an accountability coach, nutrition guidance and body measurements. Dh1,600 for the package. The orientation seminar is on Friday. Sign up on the website below.

+ bestbodyco.com/motion

Go For Movie, Get Shopping Vouchers

Feel it: 4D cinema will simulate effects on screen in real time Image Credit: Supplied

Movie goers on Sundays to Wednesdays across any Reel Cinemas location will receive a free Dh50 noon.com voucher. Also, shop for Dh199 or more on noon.com and receive 20 per cent off on Reel Cinemas movie tickets as well as 50 per cent off on F&B across all Reel Cinemas locations. Until October 31.

+ reelcinemas.ae

New Iced Tea Menu

Refresh with a new range of homemade iced teas with six flavours to choose from. Highlights include Green Mojito and Rooibos Cinnamon. At Byzantium Lounge, Taj Dubai. Dh40 each.

Call 04-4383100

Fishing Market

Gear up for the angling season with half-price deals on selected items. Located on the ground floor of Dragon Mart 2 and open every day from 10am to 10pm, the market offers angling enthusiasts a choice of hooks, lines, sinkers, floats, rods, reels, baits, lures, tackles and flies. Until September 28.

Call 04-3909999

World Aeropress Championship

Watch the best baristas from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah for free as they compete for a place in the World Aeropress Championship at the DMCC Coffee Center in Jebel Ali Freezone. Some of the best coffee in the world awaits residents and visitors to the UAE who will attend in the event for free. Register online below.

+ eventbrite.com

Pink Me Ladies Night

Enjoy entertainment by different acts, enjoy free-flowing selected beverages and a metre platter of French flavours for Dh199 per person or when you order from the a la carte menu. Special prices for selected beverages in the lounge. At Pierre’s Bistro & Bar, InterContinental Dubai Festival City.

Call 04-7011127

Happy Hour at Focus Bar

Catch up with friends for post-work drinks daily and get 15 per cent off on all beverages. From 4 to 8pm daily. At Hyatt Place Dubai/Wasl District.

Call 054-5897637

RAS AL KHAIMAH

Practice Your Swing, Feed Fishes

Guests can now practice their swing while helping to promote Ras Al Khamiah’s marine life. The ‘eco golf balls’ are made up of biodegradable ingredients which dissolves into fish food, which help to support and promote local wildlife. Prices start at Dh15 for the balls. At Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa.

Call 07-2288844

SHARJAH

Ladies Diving Class

Learn new skills in diving such as highland diving, underwater diving and wreck diving. The programmes include four to five training sessions and participants will receive a diving license after passing the sessions. At Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah. Dh100.