Alicia Keys Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Meet UFC Star Andrei Arlovski

The former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovksi will meet fans as part of the ongoing Abu Dhabi Showdown Week at Khalidiyah Mall, from 6 to 7pm today. There will also be fitness challenges and photo opportunities with a Replica UFC Championship Belt for fans of martial arts.

+ adshowdownweek.ae

Book a Stay, Go Free to Play

Al Raha Beach Hotel is offering guests a summer stay with discounts on dining, spa treatments and complimentary access to Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World or Warner Bros World for two adults and one child. Prices start at Dh640 and Dh370. Until September 30.

Call 02-5080555

Ballet Classes for Kids

Get your kids to discover how to move their body with music, including nursery rhymes and ballet songs, alongside stories and props. Students are encouraged to use the space, dancing individually or in groups, to move their body and express simple emotions. Two batches: Ages 3 to 4 and 5 to 6. Dh70 for drop-in. Five-class pack starts at Dh335. At YogaOne.

+ yogaone.ae

Kids Go Free

Family holidaymakers as well as staycationers in the UAE can enjoy the ultimate summer break on Yas Island with ‘Kids Go Free’ packages. When booking a hotel stay for one night or more through the website below, each child under the age of 12 can stay and play at the Island’s theme parks for free when accompanied by a paying adult. Until September 30.

+ yasisland.ae

DUBAI

Achieve the Unimaginable Event

Tony Robbins

Enjoy 10 hours of motivational edutainment from some of the world’s biggest names in the business. The day will begin with speaker Nick Vujicic, followed by Alicia Keys in her first motivational talk event where she will also perform. The afternoon session will be kicked off by internet sensation Prince EA followed by the headliner Tony Robbins, one of the most successful business and life strategists in the world. Tickets star at Dh2,499. Opening ceremony at 10.30am.

+ eventhere.com

Prince EA.

Nick Vujicic.

New LED Show on Burj Khalifa

The Burj Khalifa’s evening LED display will feature two new The shows. There’s Memory Lane by artist Anthony Birland, which captures the nostalgia of the 80s and 90s, Summer Done by artist Karl Taylor Knight celebrates the fun of summer days coming to a close. Shows every hour from 7.45 to 10.45pm.

Delicate Dancers Exhibition

A first of its kind, view iconic ballerina brooches which were created in the 40s and 50s. At the newly opened Les Salons Van Cleef & Arpels Dubai Opera. Call 04-3253147

Free Talk on Chakra Balancing

Urmila Rao at her home in Dubai on 19th March 2019. Photo Clint Egbert/ Gulf News

Join tabloid! meditation columnist Urmila Rao for an introduction to seven prime chakras, and association of each chakra with emotional and physical wellbeing. It will also give you an understanding on how to decipher which chakra needs balancing and how to do so. 6pm at Essentia WellBeing Center. Call to book a spot.

Call 054-7526560

Kids Eat Free

From now until Saturday, kids eat free at Freddy’s Mall of the Emirates. Treat your little one to a free kids’ meal when you order a Freddy’s combo. Little ones can choose between five different 50s-style-diner-inspired meal options including a cooked-to-order Steakburger, Vienna beef hot dog, grilled cheese sandwich or crispy chicken tenders. The meal also includes shoe-string fries and a drink of choice.

Call 04-3250702

SHARJAH

Andrew Stahl Solo Exhibition

Curated by Hoor Al Qasimi, the exhibition will include a selection of Stahl’s large-scale figurative paintings dating back to the 1970s as well as a sculpture made in situ. During the exhibition, Stahl will be leading painting workshops. Al Hamriyah Studios, until September 10.