ABU DHABI

Ferrari World

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has unveiled the Grande Spettacolo, a new production showing at Cinema Maranello. See illusions and acrobatics in this live 20-minute show. For a limited time, the Grande Spettacolo will run five days a week from Tuesday to Saturday, until August 10.

+ ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Karaoke Nights

Sing your heart out and enjoy a memorable karaoke night at Grand Millennium Al Wahda Hotel. The weekly Karaoke Night is held at Porters English Pub post brunch every Friday from 5pm until 9pm, and again on Sunday from 9pm until 1am. Large screens broadcast the big games and sporting action from around the world.

Call 02 495 3890

Holistic Yoga

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal has rolled out the mat for new yoga sessions every Saturday (10am) and Tuesday (5pm) at the health club at Promenade Level fpr Dh100 per person for members and Dh120 for non-members.

Call 02 818 8144

Xtreme Zone

The Abu Dhabi Mall space is spread over 2787 square metres with two levels of adventurous play space. The ground level comprises activities like active climb, soft play area and trampoline. The mezzanine floor features a party area and laser tag zone. Prices start at Dh35 onwards.

Call 02 448 8474

Neon Nights at Yas Waterworld

With glow-in-the-dark slides, silent disco and hydrojet shows, Neon Nights sets the mood at Yas Waterworld every Friday evening until August 30 with extended play hours from 10am to 10pm, live hydrojet show and 40 attractions. Tickets from Dh210 for single day.

+ yaswaterworld.com

Build a Camera

Louvre Abu Dhabi is running a photography masterclass on Friday and Saturday from 3pm until 6pm, where participants will build a pinhole camera. The class, in collaboration with Manarat Al Saadiyat (MAS) Photography Studio, will explore predigital photographic techniques. On day two, people will develop their film using techniques discovered by the first photographers. Costs Dh168 per participant.

+ louvreabudhabi.ae

DUBAI

Chef Diana Chan Residency

MasterChef, the TV Experience at Millennium Place Marina is turning over its kitchen to Chef Diana Chan, the MasterChef Australia 2017 winner. Chan’s residency, the Dubai restaurant’s second since opening in April, begins on Saturday, with the Malaysian-born celebrity chef cooking up a five-course tasting menu that pays homage to her Asian heritage and life in Australia. Available until July 12 for Dh215 per person or Dh365 with beverage pairing. Bookings a must.

+ masterchefdxb.com

All’onda Brunch

The Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai, Palm Jumeirah has launched a Thursday evening Cosa Nostra brunch. The feast runs from 8pm to 11pm. Expect to sample baked stuffed mushrooms, spaghetti carbonara and tomato rigatoni, as well as sushi and desserts such as green tea-misu and cherry merengue. International DJs will spin the night away at After Party, where guests can get three house beverages for Dh100. Brunch starts at Dh295.

Cal 04 248 8870

Ibn Battuta Mall Run

Ibn Battuta Mall is hosting the Cigna Park Run, a series of free, timed runs and walks to encourage fitness, on Saturday. The run starts at 8.30am at China Court with a warm-up session by Fitness First, followed by a walk, jog or sprint over a distance of 2.5km or 5km. Book your free spot on the site.

+ raceme.ae/battutarun

US Independence Day Brunch

On Friday, Firelake Grill House and Cocktail Bar, Business Bay is hosting the Backyard Brunch bash of the US Independence Day with a special menu with American classics including hot dogs with Chicago style relish, Smoked BBQ Ribs with yellow corn pudding, and Chargrilled US Angus skirt steak. Live music from the American duo, Down Home Tunes. This Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront. Brunch from Dh250.

Call 04 249 7800

Weekend Carvery

Every Friday and Saturday, Dubai Sports City’s Els Club serves up South African delicacies, alongside a selection of appetisers, cold cuts, roasts and desserts from 1pm until 4pm. Prices start from Dh249 per person, with a house beverage package for Dh349 and Dh75 for kids.

+ elsclubdubai.com

QE2 Brunch

Set on the Quarter Deck, the QE2 summer brunch offers a selection of nearly 200 dishes on the extensive buffet: from classic British roasts, Indian delicacies, Asian flavours and fresh seafood counters to live cooking stations, artisan cheese platters, delicious salads and an unparalleled dessert selection. Children have a playroom that takes over the Queens Room ballroom with bouncy castles, games and a children’s buffet. On Fridays, from 1pm-4pm, until September 30. At Lido Restaurant, from Dh225. At Dh95 for children below 12, while children below four dine for free.

+ qe2.com

Skyline Thursdays

The Penthouse at The Five Palm Jumeirah gets the weekend party going on Thursday with Chris Wright, followed by an evening brunch where ladies pay Dh149 and gents Dh249 to enjoy live cooking stations and unlimited beverages, 9-11pm. Then Mykonos DJ NSI gets the dancefloor ready. Guest DJ this Thursday is George Privatti, famed for his sets across the house hotspots such as Tomorrowland.

+ instagram.com/fivepalmjumeirah

Seafood Night

Mediterraneo at Cabana is serving up seafood flavours every Thursday. Dive into a selection of BBQ delicacies with views of the Burj Khalifa. A live band performs to set the mood. Packages starting at Dh260 per person, inclusive of soft beverages. From 7pm until 11pm. Also, sip and dip at this Address Dubai Mall venue on Fridays and Saturdays for Dh250 per person for pool access including Dh150 dining credit.

Call 04 888 3444

Summer at BurJuman

The DSS activation at the mall presents a holiday-themed extravaganza, which runs until August 17 between 2pm and 10pm. Little ones can explore a magical tree house for Virtual Reality fun. There is free drumming on weekends, along with arts and crafts, rock painting, fused bead crafts, artistic knitting, jewellery

making and flower pot designing. The mall also has a ‘spend & win’ promotion until August 3: spend Dh200 at BurJuman and enter a raffle to win a car.

+ burjuman.com

Brunch for Teachers

London Social at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR is inviting teachers to toast the end of the school year with friends and colleagues this Friday. Teachers will avail a free brunch upgrade — as will three guests — on presentation of ID. From 1pm to 4pm.

Call 04 318 6150

Celebrate World Chocolate Day

Celebrate the day on Saturday and Sunday with 800 Pizza, which is offering diners 50 per cent off on its chocolate desserts with every pizza purchase. Tuck into a nutella pizza, molten chocolate cake or more. Offer valid for dine-in, Whatsapp ordering or calling the toll free number only.

Call 800 74992

SHARJAH

Sharjah Art Foundation

Sharjah Art Foundation unveils its summer exhibition on Saturday, featuring the first solo exhibition of painter Andrew Stahl in the region, including a community painting workshop with the artist; the seventh iteration of SAF’s photography open call exhibition and an exhibition exploring ‘surface’ as an interface between artists and their surroundings. At Al Hamriyah Studios and Al Mureijah Square. From 6pm onwards.

+ sharjahart.org

Bites by the Beach

Head to Coral Beach Resort Sharjah for a beach outing and lunch for Dh99 per person on weekdays and Dh150 per person during weekends and public holidays. Includes pool access plus a buffet lunch at Cote Jardin restaurant.

+ facebook.com/CBRSharjah

Pet Farm at the Mall

Kids can learn about animals this weekend at Pet Farm Activity at Oasis Mall where they will interact with animals and make new memories. From 2pm until 10pm tomorrow and from noon until 8pm on Saturday.

+ facebook.com/OasisMalls

Ras Al Khaimah

Get Golfing

Al Hamra Golf Club has a limited summer deal with Dh99 for nine holes. The club also has dining deals with The Bay Sports Bar and Pesto Ristorante launching summer menus. Beverages from Dh15 and mains from Dh30.

Call 07 244 7474

BBQ Nights

Head to Meze at Doubletree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island for the weekend. For Dh250 you can get mixed grills with hot and cold mezzes for two. Every Thursday and Friday from 6.30pm until 10.30pm.

Call 07 203 0104

Pool Party Package

Pick out your swimwear and check into the Hilton Garden Inn Ras Al Khaimah for a pool party staycation every Thursday. The summer BBQ offer is priced at Dh500 for two persons, inclusive of a one night stay, including breakfast, plus access to the pool party, beverages and food. Call 07 228 8888

WEEK AHEAD

Wellness Day

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai in JBR is hosting its first ‘Balancing Rituals’ Pilates event on July 8. This monthly programme offers a series of activities for the body and mind. At Amwaj, Conference and Events Centre at 10.30am, for Dh95 Complimentary valet and refreshments provided.

Call 04 318 6311

Free Yoga

DIFC has partnered with Inspire Yoga to hold a complimentary ‘Hush From The Rush’ session — a free wellness class for professionals to unwind.On July 9 at Gate Avenue in DIFC, from 5pm to 8pm. Participants can register through the Mindbody app.

Taste a Brownie

To celebrate World Chocolate Day on July 7, Hilton Hotels & Resorts are bringing The Palmer House Hilton brownie, available at Ribs and Brews at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City; Axis Lobby Lounge at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah; Dome Lounge at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa; Link Cafeand Oceana at Hilton Capital Grand Abu Dhabi; Mojo Restaurant and Al Dallah Lounge at Hilton Sharjah.

+ hilton.com

World Chocolate Day Treat

Celebrate World Chocolate Day at Publique and Bistro des Arts at Souk Madinat Jumeirah and at Marina Promenade, respectively, from today, until Sunday. Get a chocolate fondue with trimmings for Dh45 per person (minimum of two people).