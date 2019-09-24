Catch the live screening of ‘Frankenstein’ in Sharjah or visit the Gitex Shopper in Dubai

Shoppers take advantage of the great offers on personal computers at Gitex Shopper 2018 taking place at DWTC. Picture taken on 4th October, 2018.Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Free Training Sessions

Pump up your strength and endurance for the upcoming Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon on December 6. Every Tuesday until November 19, attend a free training session at 8.45pm at the Yas Marina Circuit. No sessions on October 1 and November 5.

+ yasmarinacircuit.com

Japanese Night

Head to Tokyo Grill every Tuesday at the Venetian Village, The Ritz-Carlton Grand Canal from 8pm to midnight for deals on Japanese beverages.

Call 8006996

Sample Street Food

Feast on unlimited street food with karaoke for Dh35 at The Resto Pinoy, Hamdan Branch. Every Tuesday from noon to 1am.

Call 02-6660484

2-in-1 Package

The opening of Qasr Al Watan 'Palace of the Nation' to the public, is part of the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi - WAM Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Get access to Qasr Al Watan and Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi for Dh99 and get lost in the richness and history of culture. The package includes access to the museum gallery, the Palace, gardens, the exhibitions and public places. Daily from 10am to 8pm. Closed on Mondays.

+ qasralwatan.ae

Daily Feast

La Cava in Rosewood Abu Dhabi is showcasing a selection of 15 grape beverages, paired with a selection of cheeses and cold cuts for Dh195 per person. Daily from 7 to 9pm. Extend your experience for Dh80 per hour.

Call 02-8135550

DUBAI

Gitex Shopper

Visitors looking for deals on electronic items on the opening day of Gitex Shopper at Dubai World trader centre on Tuesday 02 October 2018. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The region’s annual electronic retail event returns for another season with deals on gadgets from top brands, all happening at the Shaikh Saeed Hall in Dubai World Trade Centre, from 11am to 11pm until Saturday. Enjoy the interactive experiences, flash sales, prizes to be won and more. Spend Dh300 or more and comp the parking fee. Tickets priced at Dh20.

Call 04-3324444

Korean Expo

Get to know more about K-Pop at the Korean Expo taking place today and tomorrow at the Crowne Plaza Deira. Catch Hong Eunki (pictured) and girl goup Flashe, along with 100 South Korean brands displaying retail products from 10am to 6pm.

+ koreanexpo.ae

Dine for a Cause

Try a 24-karat gold leaf steak burger at Hard Rock Cafe, Dubai Festival City Mall and help those in need as Dh10 from each burger sold will be donated to Dubai Cares. You can also enjoy live music as The Boxtones rocks the house at 8.30pm tonight.

Call 04-2328900

Waka Ladies Night

Head to The Oberoi Hotel, Business Bay venue every Tuesday from 8pm to midnight and get two complimentary drinks or you can unlock the free flow of grapes and sparkling beverages with the ladies night menu for Dh150. The resident DJ brings the latin vibes.

Call 04-4441455

La Perle Dubai

Families and groups of four to 10 people can witness the aqua show with a special package deal available for Saudi National Day. Valid until September 30, the Dh299 deal includes one gold ticket, one box of popcorn, one drink and one candy. Tickets can be purchased from La Perle’s website. La Perle performances are hosted five days a week, from Tuesday to Friday at 7pm and 9.30pm and Saturday at 4pm and 7pm.

+ laperle.com

SHARJAH

‘Frankenstein’ Live Screening

The Sharjah Performing Arts Academy is hosting its first National Theatre Live screening tonight from 7 to 10pm, featuring the Danny Boyle-directed Frankenstein, which was staged in 2011 and starred Benedict Cumberbatch. The event takes place at the SPAA theatre. Tickets are priced at Dh60 and will be sold at the venue. Viewers should be 18 years and up.

+ info@spaa.ae

Tuesday Treat

Buy one main course and get a free starter and free dessert from 12.30pm to 10.30pm at Al Dente, Coral Beach Resort.

Call 06-5229999

Diving Lesson

Learn highland, underwater and wreck diving with Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah. The programme includes 4 to 5 training sessions and participants will receive a license after passing. Until October 12. Registration costs Dh100.

Call 06-5069999

Art Exhibition

Sharjah Art Museum is hosting Lasting Impressions by Adam Henein, featuring the artist’s works from the 1950s until today. Until November 16.