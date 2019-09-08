From meal deals to wellness offers and activities, here are our top picks for the day

Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

France eMotion

A travelling art exhibition featuring the work of four young international photographers through 35 original pieces that come alive through augmented reality, the project aims to spark the curiosity of visitors around the world and inspire them to discover France’s heritage. At Alliance Française Abu Dhabi, from 7pm.

+ afabudhabi.org

New Classes at Bodytree

The fitness studio has launched a range of new classes for September. Today, there’s Ashtanga Express (for men and women) at 7am and then pilates from 5 to 6pm (for men and women). Also, dance classes for various levels and ages. Introductory class package is Dh125 for seven days of unlimited classes.

Call 02-4434448

Karate Kids

Coach Anas Elmanaseer and his assistant coach Reema Adel Ayoub will guide the little ones to improve their fitness, release energy and improve their confidence. As each student is different, they will advance through the first stages of Karate’s 26 levels, or kata, at their own pace. For ages four and up. From 4.30pm at YogaOne. Drop in price is Dh70, Packages availble.

Call 050-9508863

Kids Go Free

When booking a hotel stay for one night or more through the website below, each child under the age of 12 can stay and play at any of Yas Island’s theme parks for free when accompanied by a paying adult. Until September 30.

+ yasisland.ae

Najat Makki: Luminescence

The debut solo exhibition by the renowned Emirati artist is on at the Cultural Foundation’s main hall. Also, artist talks and masterclasses. Check the website for schedules. Until December 15.

+ alhosn.ae

DUBAI

Wellness Series

The third edition of the monthly series offers activities aimed to relax, invigorate and encourage a little self-care for the body and mind. Attend a Tai Chi class, followed by a restorative meditation session and then enjoy mini massages and healthy treats. At Amwaj, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, The Walk JBR, at 10.30am. Dh95 inclusive of complimentary valet parking with a day pass to the resort’s spa facilities, pool and private beach, along with complimentary Ritz Kids club access for the duration of the session.

Call 04-3186311

Community Yoga

Rejuvenate yourself with yoga after work every Monday from 7pm at Al Barsha Pond Park. Get stronger and balanced as the class is tailormade to strengthen your core muscles and get you more balanced. Free trial session. Dh60 per class if part of monthly package (five classes) and Dh100 if not. Bring your own yoga materials.

Call 055-2921387

New Fitness Club

The newly-opened J Club at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel features 1,000 sqm indoor workout space with best-in-class equipment and technology as well as three dedicated group exercise studios, six tennis courts, three squash courts, a lap pool and outdoor gym. Members will also have access to the beach and leisure facilities.

+ thejclub.com

Kids Eat Free

If you’re finding it tough to keep your kids happy as they go back to school, treat them to something special that will be easy on your pocket. California Pizza Kitchen is offering a free meal for every child when you order a main course for yourself.

Call 800-275275

Rooftop Football and Cricket

Ahdaaf Sports Club has opened two seven-a-side astroturf football pitches and two cricket batting nets on the roof of Dragon Mart 2. The 6,781 sq mt floodlit complex is available for individual matches, tournaments, team building events and corporate sports days. It’s open from 5pm to midnight during summer and from 7am to midnight in winter.

+ ahdaaf.ae

Free Soft Drink

Every Standard Plus movie ticket booked at Reel Cinemas Al Ghurair Centre for Dh47.25 now comes with a free soft drink. Offer is for a limited time only.

+ reelcinemas.ae.

AJMAN

All-You-Can-Eat Sushi and Sashimi

For the entire month of September enjoy unlimited sushi and sashimi for just Dh99 at Dragon’s Palace, Bahi Ajman Palace. Offer also includes a miso soup. Daily from 5 to 10.30pm.

Call 06- 7018868

SHARJAH

City Sightseeing Sharjah

Enjoy the monuments on every corner of Sharjah and see how the city has reached a perfect harmony between past and present. Hop on one of these buses for a day or night tour. Tickets start at Dh91.63 inclusive of 22 stops.