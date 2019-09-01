From summer family deals to new openings, here are our top picks for the day

ABU DHABI

Abu Dhabi Sports and Fitness Expo

International companies will showcase their products alongside fitness influencers, who will take the stage. There will also be fitness classes and activations to engage attendees of all ages, alongside competitions for coaches, amateur MMA fighters, CrossFit athletes, strongmen and women and elite amateur bodybuilders. Fitness celebrities such as four time Mr Olympia Jay Cutler and Mr Universe Mike O’Hearn will make appearances. Tickets start at Dh50 for a day pass. Until Wednesday at du Forum, Yas Island.

+ universalmusclefitnessandfashion.com

Lexx Bar Arrives in Abu Dhabi

The new bar features a large outdoor terrace with views of the Corniche. Built around the concept of celebrating legendary moments. Decor is classic yet understated, with a main onyx bar, and the music will feature everything from 80s hits to contemporary chart toppers. Open daily from 5pm until 3am. At Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl.

Call 02-5101234

Yas Family Adventure

Get a two-night stay in a room or suite, a daily buffet breakfast at Ingredients for a family of two adults and up to two children and a two-day pass for two adults and two children to any two of the three theme parks on Yas Island. At Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi. Prices start at Dh1,230.

Call 02-6561000

Kids Go Free

Family holidaymakers as well as staycationers in the UAE can enjoy the ultimate summer break on Yas Island with ‘Kids Go Free’ packages. When booking a hotel stay for one night or more through the website below, each child under the age of 12 can stay and play at the Island’s theme parks for free when accompanied by a paying adult. Until September 30.

+ yasisland.ae

DUBAI

Sign Up for NM Choreography’s New Term

After returning from his UK workshop tour and judging the UDO Streetdance World Championships this summer, Nader Musharbash is back in the UAE for a new Hip Hop dance term, starting September 20. The NM Choreography at Fitness First, City Centre Mirdif, is a 13-week term, suitable for ages 8 to 12, with each session lasting 60 minutes. An early bird price of Dh850 is on if registering by Thursday.

+ nmchoreography.com

Mummy Mornings

Moms can now enjoy a breakfast, coffee or tea and free WiFi for Dh70 every Monday between 10am and 1pm at Galeries Lafayette in The Dubai Mall, while their child, aged 3 and above plays for up to two hours in Le Petit Palais. Kids below 3 years old must be accompanied by parent or guardian.

Call 04-3399933

Vienamese Day Offer

For just today, Asian street food restaurant Asian5 is celebrating Vietnamese Independence Day with 50 per cent discount off Chicken and Beef Pho. The offer applies to both restaurants at the Dubai Airport Freezone and Al Murooj Complex, Downtown Dubai.

Call 04-3259955

Work Out to RHCP

In honour of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ concert in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, Power Cycle are having a double whammy class on the bike and in the function room with strictly Chili Pepper remixes and songs fueling your workout today. The Bike & Burn Red Hot Chili Peppers class is at 7.15pm starting with a 30-minute spin class, followed by a 30-minute HIIT class to get stuck into. Price is Dh155 per class but the first class is free. At JLT, Cluster W.

Call 04-2944989

SHARJAH

Children’s Summer Art Exhibition

The annual exhibition is back following this summer’s Children’s Summer Art School, an initiative spearheaded by the Sharjah Art Foundation. Programme and aimed at discovering and developing the talents and creative skills of the UAE’s students, the exhibition is on view at Bait Obaid Al Shamsi, Arts Square, Until September 9.

+ sharjahart.org

Summer Festival

Souq Al Jubail has organised a line-up of month-long activities for kids including Nail Art, Sticker Glitter Tattoo, Kids Henna and Hair Beading. There will also be a series of interactive activities and board games that will revolve around a new concept each week including water drops, interactive boards and underwater painting. Free. Until September 7.