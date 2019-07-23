Go on an aerial tour of Abu Dhabi or check out a kids rock festival in Dubai

Seawings sea plane. Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Art Exhibition

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is presenting a selection of artworks, which embody the meaning of popular culture at a new

exhibition which will run at Manarat Al Saadiyat until October 6. It displays European, American and Middle Eastern Pop Art through collage, sculpture, painting and installation works.

+ manaratalsaadiyat.ae

Aerial View

Yas Marina is offering visitors the chance to book a trip with Seawings Seaplane Tours and take in the sights of Dubai and Abu Dhabi from a birds-eye view. A 20 per cent summer discount is being offered until August 31.

+ yasmarina.ae

Al Samalia Summer Camp

Al Samalia Summer Heritage Camp is back this summer to launch activities for all children and teenagers. These activities will connect citizens with their

forefathers to promote the national identity and preserve the national heritage. At Al Samalia Island, Al Raha Beach, Emirates Heritage Club.

Call 02-4456456

Dubai

Thai Treats

The venue presents a vibrant atmosphere resembling bustling streets of Bangkok and serving up authentic Thai flavours, Mango Tree Thai Bistro is offering a 50 per cent disocunt on the food menu, between 5pm and 7pm.

Call 04-3747555

Battle Park at Modhesh World

Kids can get on the field and join forces with their friends for an adrenaline-infused battle available. With an advanced high-technology system used for real life military training purposes, Battle Park can have 10 people take part, with five on each team. It is located in the Wheels Zone (Hall 7) of Dubai World Trade Centre and costs Dh50 per person for a five-minute battle and Dh75 per person for 10 minutes.

Call 600555559

Angry Birds Show

The Dubai Festival City Mall has brought the Angry Birds flock to the stage at the Kids Rock Festival. Kids will have a chance to meet their favourite characters from the Angry Birds 2 movie. This free show will run between 4pm until 10am, until tomorrow.

+dubaifestivalcitymall.com

Movie Screening

Rohena Gera’s feature debut ‘Sir’ is screening at Cinema Akil until Saturday. The film is set in Mumbai where a house help falls in with her employer. The film screens at various times and tickets are priced at Dh52.50. At Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz.

+ cinemaakil.com

Summer at the Mall

As part of the DSS, Ibn Battuta Mall is offering up to 75 per cent off apparel, kids’ wear, accessories, beauty products, wellness treatments, footwear, furnishings and more. There is a tropical summer-themed activity zone at India Court for kids, between noon and 11pm.

+ ibnbattutamall.com

Paper Quilling

The workshop is focused on honing your child’s artistic talents by introducing them to the world of quilling, an art form that involves the use of strips of paper that are rolled, shaped, and glued together to create decorative designs at City Centre Me’aisem’s Summer Land, between noon and 5pm. It is free to attend, but you have to spend Dh200 or above at any retail store.

Call 04-4490600

Tasty Tuesdays

You can get 50 per cent off on your total bill at Tanuki Dubai when you visit between 6pm and 11pm. The menu is packed with Chinese and Japanese delights. Located in the Dubai Mall.

Call 04-5808228

Indoor Beach Party

Enjoy the a beach experience without going outside as the Dubai Marina Mall’s Indoor Beach Party returns. The kid friendly beach party will be packed with carnival games, arts and crafts, a ball pit and a sand pit. It cost Dh100 per child.

Call 04-4507600

Business Lunch

Gaucho DIFC is serving up a business lunch from Dh99 for one course, every week Sunday to Thursday between noon and 3pm.

Call 04-4227898

DSS Deal of the Day

Le Confort has a Dubai Summer Surprises offer today: buy a shoe and get a free handbag at City Centre Mirdif. From 10am until stocks last.

+ dubaisummersurprises.com

Sharjah

Art Exhibition

Artist Andrew Stahl’s first solo show in the Middle East is on display. The exhibition features a selection of the artist’s paintings dating from the 1970s and reveal a sculpture commissioned by Sharjah Art Foundation. It runs until September 10 and is free to attend.