Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Celebrate Friendship Day

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas is celebrating the occasion with a day of pampering, starting with a 60-minute spa treatment, followed by a three-course set menu lunch at Si Ristorante Italiano & Bar and all-day beach and pool access. The deal is priced at Dh555 per person.

Call 02-6970000

Mini Crew Camp

Keep your children busy this summer with the McDonalds Mini Crew Camp. Specially created for children between 5 and 10 years, attendees will learn the basics of working at a McDonald’s restaurant including on-floor training, burger and ice cream making in addition to designing their own Happy Meal box. All through August across 10 stores in the UAE with a registration fee of Dh100 inclusive of one Happy Meal per day, a cap, an apron and an ID.

Call 052-7899427

Grand Show

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has unveiled the Grande Spettacolo, a production showing at Cinema Maranello. See illusions and acrobatics in this live 20-minute show. For a limited time, the Grande Spettacolo will run five days a week from Tuesday to Saturday, until August 10.

+ ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Xtreme Zone

The Abu Dhabi Mall space is spread over two levels of adventurous play space. The ground level comprises activities like active climb, soft play area and trampoline. The mezzanine floor features a party area and laser tag zone. Prices start at Dh35 onwards.

Call 02-4488474

Dubai

Limited Edition Menu

Shake Shack has unveiled a limited-edition menu, which is available from today, across all UAE Shacks. The new menu includes a Cheddar Shack and Cheddar Chicken.

+ facebook.com/shake shackme

7 for 7

Enjoy seven hours of daily ‘buy one get one free’ on all house beverages until Wednesday at Ikandy Ultralounge, Shangri-La Hotel, Shaikh Zayed Road, from 1pm to 8pm.

Call 04-4052703

White Tuesday

Pull out your favourite outfit ladies and get over the mid-week fatigue with a selection of beverages, accompanied by complimentary shisha at Cabana, Address Dubai Mall. Ladies enjoy three complimentary beverages on White Tuesday.

Call 04-8883444

Summer Play

Keep your kids engaged while developing their artistic skills through beach-inspired activities at BurJuman. The event has been extended to August 24, running from 2pm until 10pm, daily.

+ burjuman.com

Discount Dining

Diners will get 50 per cent off their entire bill when they dine on a Tuesday evening at Tanuki at The Dubai Mall, between 6pm-11pm. The menu offers Chinese and Japanese cuisine.

Call 04-5808228

Sharkman in Town

Diver hold the Shark Week sign at The Lost Chambers Aquarium, Atlantis The Palm on Sunday. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News

Mike Rutzen, dubbed ‘Sharkman’ due to his work with the species, will talk about his adventures diving with sharks around the globe as well as his efforts to protect them from extinction at Conference Centre, Atlantis, The Palm. Entrance is free. Event takes place at 7pm tonight.

+ atlantisthepalm

Sharjah

Summer Fun in Sharjah

Al Majaz Waterfront has launched its annual ‘Summer Fun’ programme, offering entertaining activities for both children and adults, daily from 5pm until 10pm, until the end of August. Children will be able to play at the Foam Cannon, an inflatable water slide and pool and enjoy daily musical parties with a bubble machine at the Mini Splash Park.

+ al majaz.ae

Umm Al Quwain

Dress Up Your Dolls

Dolls Image Credit: AP

As part of the Cultural Summer Camp organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, have your kids learn about fashion design for dolls by creating dresses and outfits with a variety of fabrics and designs, led by Hessa Ali Al Joker, an Emirati graphic and fashion designer. This free-to-attend workshop is for children between 10-14 years and runs from 10am until noon at Cultural Centre.

+ mckd.gov.ae

Ras Al Khaimah

Friendship Day

Today is International Friendship Day and Citymax Hotels is celebrating with a selection of ‘two for one’ deals across its dining venues in each of its properties in the UAE. Citymax Ras Al Khaimah has the deal at the Claypot and The Huddle.