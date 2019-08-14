From concerts to free mall activities and theme park discounts, here are our top picks

08JUNE2007 NANCY AJRAM FOR NEWS & WEB Nancy Ajram, most established singer in the Arab World is seen perform in the LG Digital Music Festival at Beach Rotana Hotel, Abu Dhabi on Thursday night. PHOTO: ABDUL RAHMAN Tabloid 26 November 2008 Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Justice League at the Mall

DC Comic’s superheroes Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman and The Flash will be performing live at the mall offering 3 shows daily at 4.15, 6 and 8 pm. As part of the show, kids will train alongside the superheroes as new recruits to instil the key values of truth, fairness, hope, discipline and teamwork. They will also have the chance to win goodie bags by taking part in the fun quiz hosted during the live shows. At Marina Mall Abu Dhabi. Until August 20.

+ marinamall.ae

Paw Patrol Show

Fans of the Nickelodeon TV show can expect to see techsavvy boy Ryder and his group of six-rescue dogs work together to protect the Adventure Bay community. Three shows daily: 4pm, 6pm and 8pm. Until Friday. At World Trade Center (WTC) Abu Dhabi.

+ www.facebook.com/wtcad

Tour the Yas Marina

Hop aboard Captain Tony’s traditional dhow for a shared cruise and enjoy a tour around Yas Marina’s stunning waters. Departing each night at 8.30pm, the cruise will last for an hour. Dh50 for kids between 5 and 12 and Dh100 for adults.

+ captaintonys.ae

But Three Get Four

Theme parks Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi are offering 4-for-3 ticket prices through Eid. Also, opening times have been extended to 10pm until Friday.

+ yaswaterworld.com

Eid Al Adha Exhibition

A consumer exhibition showcasing everything you need for Eid Al Adha. At Hall No 8 and 9 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec). From 5 to 11pm until Saturday. Free entry.

Call 02-6766700

DUBAI

Eid Concert with Nancy Ajram and Seif Nabeel

The multi-platinum artists will be performing on stage at Dubai World Trade Centre. Ajram will be singing her award-winning hits including Betfakkar Fi Eih and Mashi Haddii, while Iraqi singer and composer, Nabeel will be joining Ajram, performing songs including Hay Essanah, Ma Mertah and Khayef Men Endy. Tickets start at Dh95. Gates open 7pm.

+ platinumlist.net

Zip Across the Dubai Marina

For a limited time in August, ride the XLine Dubai Marina at night between 7 and 10pm every Thursday and Friday. Special summer prices for Dh399 per per person (they are otherwise Dh650).

+ xline.xdubai.com

Disney Festival

Dubai Opera is screening 48 classic Disney films including original animations, live-action titles and classics like The Little Mermaid, Moana, Hocus Pocus, and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. Until August 30. Day passes start at Dh75 for kids under 12 and Dh95 for adults. First show at 9.30am.

+ dubaiopera.com

Indian Independence Day at Reel Cinemas

The cinema chain is offering Bollywood themed items including Samosa Cones at The Platinum Suites and Medu Vada for Dh15 as well as Samosa Servings for Dh18 today. At The Dubai Mall and Al Ghurair Centre.

+ reelcinemas.ae.

55 per cent Discount

The City Walk entertainment destination Hub Zero is offering its Premium Pass for Dh73 to mark India’s 73rd Independence Day (original price is Dh165). First 100 to purchase the offer get a free t-shirt. Only today and tomorrow.

+ hubzerodubai.com.

Buy Once, Go for Seven

Edutainment destination Mattel Play! Town has introduced an offer where visitoes can purchase a child ticket for Dh125 (online or at the gate) and have access to the venue for seven consecutive days from date of purchase. Until September 30. At City Walk.

+ playtowndubai.com

SHARJAH

Sports Summer Camp

Professional athletes will train children in different disciplines at the Sharjah Women’s Sports’ Summer Camp. Open for boys (5 - 9 years) and girls (5 - 15 years old), sports includes football, basketball, volleyball, fencing, table tennis, karate and archery. Until August 29.

+ facebook.com/shjwomenssports

Sharjah Fun Fair

Featuring activities and events for the family, try your skills at the Transformers Gaming Station, work it off at one of the many Sports Zones. Tickets are Dh45 at the venue or Dh30 online. At Expo Centre Sharjah, until Saturday.