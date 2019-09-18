The annual Cinema in the Park event will return to Abu Dhabi’s Umm Al Emarat Park from October 3. The free family-friendly screenings will he held every weekend along with activities such as face painting and origami workshops.

Films to be screened include Disney favourites Frozen, The Jungle Book and Toy Story 3, as well as classics such as ‘Peter Pan’, ‘Aladdin’, ‘A Bug’s Life’, and recent box office hits such as ‘How To Train Your Dragon’, ‘Cars’ and ‘Rio’.