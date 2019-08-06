Eid celebrations at Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied

Eid celebrations are not just about the razzle dazzle of the fireworks or headline acts. It’s the season to spend time with family and what better way to celebrate Eid than by signing up for all the fun entertainment across the UAE over the long weekend.

General Entertainment

ABU DHABI

Yas Island Theme Parks

Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

The Eid Al Adha celebrations on Yas Island includes a special deal on access to its theme parks where visitors can get four tickets at the price of three.

Offer is valid at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. The three theme parks are also extending their hours until 10pm from August 8 until 16.

Visitors will also experience Emirati culture with performances from Ayalah drummers and dancers, alongside rides at both Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld. Guests at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will get a chance to meet their favourite DC Superheroes and Warner Bros. animated characters from Looney Tunes and Hannah-Barbera, with special character appearances slated to take place throughout the holiday.

Ladies can cool off at Yas Waterworld’s ladies day and ladies night events, happening every Thursday during the Eid break. The water park will be open from 10am until 11pm on August 8 and 6pm until 11pm on August 15.

Yas Waterworld will also feature its glow-in-the-dark slides, silent disco and hydrojet shows at its Neon Nights event to be held on Friday, August 9 and August 16, with extended hours from 10am to 10pm.

DUBAI

‘Hobbs & Shaw’ at Dubai Opera

Jason Statham and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in ‘Hobbs & Shaw’. Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Rev up your engines for the latest instalment of the ‘Fast and Furious’ movie franchise, ‘Hobbs & Shaw’. This high-action spin-off starring Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and Idris Elba has already dethroned Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ at the US box office and continues to accelerate up the UAE box office charts.

Details: The film is screening from August 11 until 13 at Dubai Opera with tickets starting at Dh60.

The Aquaventure Emoji Party

Get ready to make a splash at this Eid party on August 15 with after dark fun at Atlantis The Palm’s Aquaventure water park. Enjoy the 20 watersides as DJs drop fresh beats through the night. Emoji inflatables will be available to use, entertainment is provided through laser and fire shows.

Details: Tickets are available online, priced at Dh199 and for Dh250 at the gate. From 8pm until midnight.

Live Bands at Hard Rock Cafe

On August 11 at 8.30pm Leanna Kerry, renowned for her vocal ability and stage presence, will sing popular music from various genres including jazz, pop, rock and classical. Meanwhile, on August 12, vocalist Carrie G from Vancouver, Canada, will take centrestage at 8.30pm and entertain guests with jazz and blues, contemporary soul and reggae tunes. The multi-award winning Scottish and Canadian Rock band, The Boxtones Trio, will be also playing all-time favourite contemporary hits on August 13 at 8.30pm.

24-Hour Movie Screenings

Feel it: 4D cinema will simulate effects on screen in real time Image Credit: Supplied

Cinema lovers can plan the perfect movie outing with friends and families as Reel Cinemas at The Dubai Mall will be open 24 hours on the first two days of Eid. Make the most of the long Eid break with an entertaining movie marathon with movies such as ‘Hello, Love, Goodbye’ (Tagalog), ‘The Angry Birds 2’, ‘Bring The Soul’, ‘Kalki’ (Malayalam) and ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ (Tamil).

Dubai Opera Film Festival — Disney Classics

Between August 15 and 30, 48 classic Disney films will be screening at Dubai Opera. Films include ‘Peter Pan’, ‘Treasure Island’, ‘Honey, I Shrunk The Kids’ and ‘Freaky Friday’, among others. Timings vary and full schedule is available on the Dubai Opera website. Tickets start at Dh60.

Meet Shrek and Fiona

Motiongate Image Credit: Supplied

Meet Shrek and Fiona, Master Po, Toothless, The Smurfs and many more of your favourite movie characters while enjoying rides and attractions at Motiongate Dubai over the Eid holidays. Guests can enjoy an Eid buffet at The Candy Apple restaurant, with a three-course menu, including cold starters, a spread of five entrees and four desserts.

Visitors can opt for this Eid offer on one-day park tickets priced at Dh280, which includes a buffet, and unlimited access to rides and attractions. Guests can also book the Eid buffet separately for Dh59 for adults and Dh45 for kids, while annual pass holders can enjoy an additional 10 per cent discount.

Light Show at Legoland

Legoland Image Credit: Supplied

Legoland Dubai is lighting the way in the lead up to the Eid Al Adha festivities with the launch of a new evening show.

Starting on August 8, families visiting Legoland Dubai can end their day at the park with a Lego character dance party, followed by a new ‘brick-tacular light show’. The fun takes place in the indoor and air-conditioned Miniland where the eight-minute-long light show will run every evening at 7.45pm between August 8 to 16.

The show kicks off with light beams hitting over 15,000 Lego models. Guests can watch as the streets of old Dubai come to life, take in view of the Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque being illuminated, then watch as the lights sweep up the bustling Shaikh Zayed Road to the Burj Khalifa.

The visual treat was designed using over 800 lighting channels and took over 12,000 hours to install.

All guests visiting during Eid will also receive an Eid Lego brick to take home as a keepsake.

Smash Things Up

The Smash Room is running an exclusive package for families to celebrate togetherness this Eid Al Adha, between August 10 and 15. Packages are priced at Dh200 for two adults and two children. Families can smash and break items ranging from small electronics like DVDs to larger electronic items like TVs and washing machines.

Everything that’s smashed is sent for recycling and a percentage of your package’s price is donated to help the less fortunate, in partnership with Melltoo and Emirates Red Crescent.

Golf on Ice

Dubai Ice Rink Image Credit: Supplied

Beat the summer heat by trying your hand at mini ice golf at Dubai Ice Rink. Make sure you visit on August 12 and 13 at 5pm as the attraction will showcase songs from Aladdin and The Lion King. The nine-hole, indoor mini golf is priced at Dh40 per person.

IMG Worlds of Adventure

There are special events to be held daily from August 11 to 13 August from 11am to 11pm. Bust a move with the traditional Ayyala performances and Tanoura dancers, watch a BMX bike rider perform some jaw-dropping stunts or learn ancient Arabic tales as told by the Hakawati storyteller.

At the Lost Valley, dinosaurs will be coming back from extinction and roaming around the grounds on an hourly basis. Be sure to head over to Cartoon Network and see how many characters can be spotted roaming, as well as take advantage of the 50 per cent off promotion on in-store retail purchases at select stores.

Modhesh World

Modhesh entertains families visiting Modhesh World at Dubai World Trade Centre. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Modhesh World has been extended to August 24, giving everyone time to visit and play during the Eid holidays. The free-to-enter entertainment park at Dubai World Trade Centre provides fun-filled activities with over 100 games, rides and attractions.

Explore at the four themed zones: The Wheels, The Arcadium, Little Adventures and Karting Zone and Showtime Zones.

Modhesh World is open from noon to 10pm on Sunday to Thursday and 11am to 11pm on Friday and Saturday and public holidays.

Children’s City

Children's City Image Credit: Supplied

Learn while having fun as themed activity centre. Enjoy interactive and hands-on activities across a range of different areas all ready to explore. Children’s City takes place at Creek Park Gate 1 on August 12 and 13 August from 11am to 1pm and 4pm to 6pm.

La Perle by Dragone

The immersive theatrical experience at Al Habtoor City, where 65 artists perform breathtaking feats as they dive, fly and even defy gravity on motorbikes, is offering special rates for Eid Al Adha. Tickets are offered at Dh199 for silver, Dh249 for gold and Dh299 for platinum. The VIP experience costs Dh599 per person.

Laguna Waterpark Caribbean Fest

Laguna Waterpark Image Credit: Supplied

The La Mer water park has announced it will host Caribbean Fest from 5pm to 10pm on August 10 and 11, with tickets reduced to Dh99 — both online and at the park gate.

The two-day event is set to bring the Caribbean’s culture, food and dance scene to its location.

Partnering with Gbemi Giwa, the water park will also bring an Afro Fit class to the Caribbean Fest. The 35-minute workout will be held from 7.30pm on both nights, and those interested in taking part can sign up for the free class on arrival. The class holds up to 30 people.

The festive Caribbean vibes are set to continue across the Eid holiday with drummers and live entertainment planned for August 12 and 13 at the water park, which will be open from 10am to 8pm on both days.

OliOli Deal

The Dubai-based children’s experiential play museum is putting together a community art installation and hosting a workshop over Eid.

OliOli will be transforming its Creative Lab gallery into an art installation room and host a series of workshops where kids and parents can create and contribute e — or take the creation home with them. The community art installation project has been specifically designed to encourage families to bond and explore creativity together during the Eid celebrations.

OliOli has also pledged to donate Dh15 to Dubai Cares for each art piece that is built in support of its global educational programmes. The activity is suitable for all ages. Kids under 5 years will require adult supervision.

Over Eid, the play museum is also offering a family pass promotion deal with prices starting at Dh299 for a family of four.

The workshops are free of charge with an OliOli admission. No advance booking is necessary, and families can simply drop in. From 9am to 9pm (Tuesday to Saturday); 9am to 7pm (Sunday to Monday) at OliOli Building, Al Quoz 1.

Bollywood Parks

Celebrate Eid Al Adha here with deals on one-day park tickets. A combination of two tickets and four tickets will be priced at Dh150 and Dh200, respectively, while a package of six tickets will be priced at Dh240. However, a single ticket for one day is priced at Dh99.

Guest can also pay Dh50 and upgrade their ticket for unlimited F&B and enjoy Indian delicacies across all restaurants at the park, including Studio Canteen, Mughal-e-Azam and Victoria Station. There will also be a line-up of live entertainment shows.

Wild Wadi

Wild Wadi Image Credit: Supplied

Make a splash and take advantage of Wild Wadi’s special rates starting from Dh149, inclusive of a meal from Julshan’s Burger and Dogs. Deal available until August 31.

RAS AL KHAIMAH

Jebel Jais Flight

Record-breaking zipline: In February, Ras Al Khaimah earned a Guinness World Record for the world’s longest zipline — Jebel Jais Flight. The 2,800-metre long attraction is perched above the towering Jebel Jais mountain. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Conquer new heights at the highest mountain peak in the UAE, home to Jebel Jais Flight: The World’s Longest Zipline. Earn your bragging rights as you fly down the length of a 2.83km zip line at speeds of 120km to 160km per hour — all while you soak in panoramic mountain views at 1,680 metres above sea level.

Details: The Eid deal is offering a 50 per cent discount on the experience, now priced at Dh341.25.

Suwaidi Pearls Farm

Pearls Image Credit: Supplied

This cultural experience provides a special guided tour to help visitors get acquainted with the historic significance of pearling and an insight into the lives of pearl divers, followed by a glimpse into the modern process of ‘cultivating’ pearls.

Details: The pearl farm tour starts from Dh300 over Eid with lunch provide for an additional fee of Dh50.

UMM AL QUWAIN

Dreamland Aqua Park

Dreamland Aqua Park Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

The Eid fiesta at the park includes special admission rates starting from Dh85 per person with optional food packages to choose from. Offer is valid on online bookings only from August 9 until 13.

MALL ACTIVATIONS

ABU DHABI

World Trade Center, Abu Dhabi

Paw Patrol Image Credit: Supplied

The Paw Patrol Show is coming to the mall over the Eid break, along with roaming performances between August 8 and 11. These include high-energy shows such as African drummers who will engage with families to offer an interactive, musical drumming experience.

This will be followed by the Led Cyr Wheel Act, bubble sphere performances will showcase dance inside transparent spheres, alongside hula hoop routines.

The highlight is the Paw Patrol Show. Fans of the Nickelodeon TV show can expect to see tech-savvy boy Ryder and his group of six-rescue dogs work together to protect the Adventure Bay community.

The show will feature special effects, songs and doggy dances with plenty of audience participation from August 11 to 16. There will be three shows daily: 4pm, 6pm and 8pm, as well as fun and games available at Paw Patrol Adventure Bay activity area from 3pm to 8pm daily.

Marina Mall

Image Credit: Supplied

Enjoy the Justice League show and activities from August 11 until 20. There will be live daily shows with activities, a crafts workshop, virtual reality and gaming during the 10 days.

DC Comic’s famous superheroes Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman and The Flash will be performing at the mall with three shows daily: 4.15pm, 6pm and 8pm. As part of the show, kids will train alongside the superheroes as new recruits. Kids also have the chance to win goodie bags.

Customers shopping at the mall can present their receipts to the customer service desk to collect wristbands based on their spending that will give access to different activities. Customers who spend Dh150 will get bands giving access to watch the show, Dh200 spend will get bands giving access to the show and activation zones while Dh250 spend will give access to all zones including the meet and greet with the superheroes.

All wristband holders will receive 20 per cent discount vouchers from Warner Brothers Abu Dhabi.

Shoppers also stand the chance to win Dh10,000 in gift cards to spend across stores in the mall. Customers who spend Dh200 in a single transaction until August 30 will be entered into a daily prize draw with a chance of winning Dh10,000 in gift cards to spend in stores across the mall.

My City Centre Masdar

The mall will continue to run its popular ArtLab sessions throughout Eid. The arts and crafts space will allow all members of the family, young and adult, to flex their creative muscles over stimulating activities indoors.

Youngsters can pick up new skills, including glass painting, tape art making, straw painting, thumbprint painting, flower making, quilling art and even yarn art. The workshops run from 4pm until 10pm on weekdays and from 4pm until 11pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island

The Eid celebrations will run from August 8 to 12, with activities scheduled daily between 3pm and 9pm.

During the five-day event, visitors can experience traditional Arabian hospitality as well as traditional arts and crafts. The hospitality tent, located on Level 1 next to Almaz By Momo, will serve coffee and dates, while designated stations beside the tent will offer personalised Arabic calligraphy samples as well as bespoke sand bottle art.

Fun arts and crafts will be located on level 2 and all ages can enjoy complimentary henna applications, located on Level 1.

Al Jimi Mall, Al Ain

The mall is hosting an interactive live game show experience over the Eid break. From August 8 until 17, the mall will present a game show pop-up in the main entrance area. Residents and tourists can register for the chance to win mall vouchers and gift prizes worth up to Dh10,000.

Multiple games will run daily throughout the period with live games every hour for four participants and three rounds per game. Contestants will be guessing item prices, piecing together puzzles and deciding ‘Higher or Lower’ on product values.

DUBAI

Extended Mall Hours

Majid Al Futtaim malls, which include Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif, will all stay open until 1am over the Eid holidays.

The Dubai Mall, which will be open until 2am from 8 to 17 August, will also feature the grandfatherly figure Sheibitna, telling tales and providing special words of wisdom from 11 to 14 August between 5pm and 9pm. And if you spend Dh100 at any retailer here, you win a chance to get an Eidya from Sheibitna.

Ibn Battuta Mall has also extended its hours for Eid in Dubai for retailers until midnight and F&B outlets until 1am.

After watching the fireworks at Dubai Festival City Mall, take a stroll around the shops that will be open until midnight and 1am for all F&B outlets.

Shop and Win

Shop and win up to Dh250,000 in cash prizes across 11 participating malls this Eid in Dubai. Make a purchase of Dh200 to receive a raffle coupon that will give you a chance to enter the grand draw. Twenty-five shoppers will get the chance to win the cash at participating malls, including Al Barsha Mall, Al Mulla Plaza, City Centre Me’aisam, Dubai Outlet Mall and Time Square Centre.

Between August 12 and 15, spend Dh300 at one of the seven Meraas locations including Al Seef, City Walk, The Beach JBR, Bluewaters, Box Park, La Mer and The Outlet Village for a chance to receive a Meeras Gift Card worth Dh100.

The Pointe and Mastercard are offering a 20 per cent discount across 30 dining and retail establishments situated at the stunning complex on Palm Jumeirah, until September 30.

Spend Dh500 at City Centre Mirdif between August 8 until 14 at any of the stores and receive a token to unwrap a special Eidiya from the activation stand.

Win daily Dh10,000 mall gift cards at Mall of the Emirates between August 8 until 17 by spending Dh600 during these 10 days and enter a shop and win raffle.

Spin the Wheel of Fashion at City Centre Deira and be in the draw to win Dh2,000 daily. Happening from 10am until midnight between August 8 and 14. Shoppers can also win instant mall gift cards and Vox Cinemas tickets.

Ibn Battuta Mall

The mall will feature two shows from August 9 to 17. During the afternoon, watch the colourful Flower Show at 3pm, 4pm and 5pm daily, then laugh along at the Looney Tunes stage show during the three daily shows at 5.30pm, 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Mercato Mall

Join in the Marlon Banda Kids Fiesta from August 11 to 17. Little ones can sing and dance along at the Musical Band Show. Don’t miss the roaming parades at 5pm, 6pm and 8.30pm spreading joy across the mall.

Mall of the Emirates

This specially-curated Fantasy show at Mall of the Emirates includes aerial and acrobatic feats set to captivating music. Shows will take place between 3.30pm and 9.30pm between August 12 and 16.

Mall of the Emirates will also transform into a colourful carnival to entertain families during the long weekend, from August 12 to 14. Visitors will have an opportunity to take pictures and selfies with the interactive Madeline Circus that will roam the mall with a troupe of dancers, acrobats and unicyclists.

City Centre Mirdif

The mall is hosting four shows during the four-day Eid Al Adha holiday. Skypole performers will take over the mall’s Central Galleria with flamboyant costumes and daring stunts. For the first time, the Skypole performers will perform to Arabic music in a show. The mall, in collaboration with Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment, will also bring characters from childhood favourite Beauty and the Beast to delight youngsters from August 11-13. Families can interact with the characters from 4pm to 10pm during the festival.

City Centre Deira

The ‘Junk & Funk’ crew will show the audience how to masterfully repurpose scrapyard recycled material to make music. They’ll use everything from trash cans, buckets, pans and bottles for this performance. Visitors can catch them at the mall at 4.30pm, 6pm, 7.30pm and 9.30pm during the Eid Al Adha holidays.

City Centre Me’aisem

Go on an adventure with Alice in Wonderland this Ed. From the first day of the festival for five days, children can go down the rabbit hole with Alice and take on an adventure with her and her motley crew at 2pm, 4pm, 6pm and 8.30pm.

Meraas — Al Seef, Outlet Village, City Walk

At the Outlet Village, The Pastel Show will take visitors on a ride with tricks, live music and acrobatics from August 12 until 14, between 4pm and 7pm. Little ones can have dabbling in painting, Arabic calligraphy, outdoor art and DIY craft projects at the Kids’ Arts and Crafts Fair between 2pm and 8pm.

If you’re looking for an ambient show, take an evening stroll at City Walk to catch The Glow Parade featuring dancers, musicians and floats from August 12 to 14, between 7pm and 10pm.

Al Seef will host a series of entertaining workshops on August 11 and 12 between 4pm and 10pm, which includes an arts and crafts corner, games for children and roaming entertainment.

And if shopping is more your cup of tea, participating Meraas destinations, including Al Seef, Bluewaters, Boxpark, City Walk, La Mer, The Beach and The Outlet Village, are hosting a promotion where you spend Dh300 or more over the first four days of Eid Al Adha and you can win a chance to receive a Meraas Eidiya Gift Card worth Dh100.

AJMAN

City Centre Ajman

The Delight Circus heads to town with colourful performers who will be engaging visitors with their stunts, including stilt walking, dancing and juggling. Leading the circus will be who will walk around the mall to draw in the crowds for photo opportunities during the five 20-minute shows every day. Between August 8 and 14. Timings vary.

FUJAIRAH

City Centre Fujairah

Visit the mall during Eid for a journey into the deep blue and discover a mermaid, an evil sea queen and friendly sea creatures in a special Underwater Circus. Don’t miss the jumping seahorses, which will be hopping through the parade in yellow, blue and orange costumes while the starfish will dance for children. There will be five 20-minute roaming performances every day. Timings vary.

SHARJAH

City Centre Sharjah

The Alice Adventure parade heads to Sharjah this Eid. The Mad Hatter and friends will come out in full force to spread joy. Join the parade with a pair of giant cards characters and the White Rabbit, who will be performing stunts in 20-minute shows every day. Timings vary.

RAS AL KHAIMAH

Al Hamra Mall and Manar Mall

The Summer Carnival has kicked off at Al Hamra Mall and Manar Mall in Ras Al Khaimah in time for the Eid.

The two-month long includes a chance of winning two Toyota Camry vehicles when you spend Dh100 at either mall. In addition to this, the malls are rewarding six shoppers with daily prizes of Dh3,000 when they spend a minimum of Dh100.

Manar Mall will also feature roaming entertainment with a circus and butterfly-themed parade. The carnival will also feature several elements of Brazilian and Chinese music.

Al Hamra Mall will feature a bubble show. Shoppers will also see a Balkan-themed dance featuring an eclectic musical show, as well as a synchronised flash mob.