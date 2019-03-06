Filipino artist will show off her sought-after cosplay looks

Image Credit: Supplied

After making waves at the Middle East Film & Comic Con in Dubai last year, cosplay star Alodia Gosiengfiao returns to the three-day fan event, which runs from April 11 to 13 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Gosiengfiao, who is also a model, TV presenter, singer and actress, was declared as one of the Most Influential Women in the Philippines.

The 30-year-old has a repertoire of more than 40 characters from a series of anime, movie and video game titles. She started her rise to cosplay stardom through connecting with other anime and gaming enthusiasts in an internet fan forum called Anime Club.

She started cosplaying in 2003 at the age of 15 and has since gone on to be voted one of the top 10 most popular cosplayers in the world.

Gosiengfiao will attend all three days of MEFCC. She joins ‘Luke Cage’ actor Mike Colter, voice actress Tara Strong and ‘Walking Dead’ actor Ross Marquand at the pop culture and comic convention.