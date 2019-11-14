The event will be staged at The Irish Village in 2020

Madness Image Credit: Supplied

Legendary British Ska band Madness is set to perform live at The Irish Village next year.

The concert will be staged on March 5, 2022, with tickets to the event now on sale.

The band has had a change in line-up since its debut in 1976, but permanent members include Chris Foreman, Mike Barson, Lee Thompson, Graham ‘Suggs’ McPherson, Dan Woodgate and Mark Bedford.

The band is well-known for hits such as ‘Our House’ and ‘Baggy Trousers’ and have had a lucrative 30-year-long career. Over this period, Madness has bounced between solo projects, TV and film becoming part of British music culture with its mix of ska, reggae, Motown, rock’n’roll, rockabilly, classic pop, and the pin-sharp vernacular of their beloved London streets.

The band’s latest album ‘Can’t Touch Us Now’ reached number five in the UK album charts.

Madness will be supported by UK newcomers Emily Capell just off the back of releasing her debut album ‘Combat Frock’. Also, Katie Owen will be on the decks.