Popular singer Balqees Fathi is set to perform at the Dubai Parks and Resorts on April 19.
The renowned artist will take to the stage in front of the Rajmahal Theatre in Bollywood Parks, belting out some of her biggest hits.
UAE nationals can book tickets online for Dh50 per person to access the concert. The event will also feature traditional Emirati music, food and entertainment at Riverland Dubai, which is free to enter.
There will also be a parade with stilt walkers, jugglers and entertainers dressed in the colours of the UAE flag, along with arts and crafts activities for kids, including face painting and henna artists. The celebratory activities will begin at 10am. Balqees will take to the stage at 8.30pm.