Popular singer Balqees Fathi is set to perform at the Dubai Parks and Resorts on April 19.

The renowned artist will take to the stage in front of the Rajmahal Theatre in Bollywood Parks, belting out some of her biggest hits.

UAE nationals can book tickets online for Dh50 per person to access the concert. The event will also feature traditional Emirati music, food and entertainment at Riverland Dubai, which is free to enter.