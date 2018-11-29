Asha Bhosle will be in Dubai for a tribute event in honour of her late husband, the award-winning Bollywood composer and singer RD Burman.
The five-hour musical event titled ‘Magical Pancham’ will be held on December 6 at the Shaikh Rashid Auditorium, Indian High School with veteran artists Abhijeet, Sudhesh Bhosle and Javed Ali performing. The singers will be accompanied by a 30-piece orchestra, performing some of Burman’s biggest musical hits.
Bhosle is also expected to take to the stage to regale audience members with personal anecdotes from Burman’s life.
Tickets for the event are now on sale, starting at Dh75.