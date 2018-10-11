An 11-day gaming event is arriving in Abu Dhabi next month, in partnership with global gaming company IGN. Yas Gaming Festival will take place from August 22 to September 1 at Yas Mall’s Town Square.

Visitors of all ages will be able to indulge in cosplay, multi-player tournaments, retro arcade games, e-sports, virtual reality, and even a Minecraft adventure and onstage Just Dance 2018 competition.

The festival will feature classics such as Pac Man, Super Mario, Sonic the Hedgehog, Asteroids and Space Invaders. Other games include Ratchet & Clank, Fifa 18 and The Legend of Zelda.

A cosplay competition on August 31 will offer a grand prize in the form of a Dh5,000 Yas Mall voucher. Later that night, a Fortnite Pro AM Tournament will take place, with five teams battling for glory. On behalf of the winning team, Dh20,000 will be donated to charity.

“We are excited to host Abu Dhabi’s first-ever interactive gaming festival. This event will offer gamers of all ages and parents an opportunity to share and learn about all the latest and most popular new trends in the tech and gaming world,” said Shatha Al Romaithy, Yas Mall’s director of marketing. Entry to the event will be free.