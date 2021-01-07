On January 16, 2021, renowned Chef Enrico Bartolini of Michelin three-starred MUDEC Restaurant in Milan, Italy, will be hosting an exclusive Gala dinner on the Cortina terrace at Roberto’s DIFC. With a grand total of nine Michelin stars, Chef Bartolini will host 24 diners to an intimate, fine-dining journey featuring his selection of Haute Italian cuisine.

For one night only, Chef Bartolini will showcase his flawlessly executed contemporary classic cooking that is inspired by the past and the present. Hailed as the Italian Starred Chef, Enrico Bartolini proves why he holds the title of ‘King of Italy Michelin Guide’, carrying nine Michelin stars to his name, three of which within MUDEC, the Museum of Culture in Milan.

Chef Bartolini’s cooking style celebrates the merging of modern, pioneering culinary techniques with traditional culinary values. The gastronomic blend of the present with the past creates the flavours that Bartolini is known for.

Joining alongside Chef Bartolini on January 16 are his ‘Number Twos’, Chef Ascani Donato, the resident Chef of Glam Restaurant in Venice and Chef Davide Boglioli, the Executive Chef of MUDEC in Milan.

Starting at 8pm, Chef Bartolini will present a specially designed 6-course menu priced at Dh 2,500 per person with a grape pairing.