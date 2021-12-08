The 2021 edition of the event is in celebration of UAE's 50th National Day

The event includes musical performances, events and fun activity zones Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: If you haven’t already, now is the best time to head to the Etisalat Beach Canteen 2021. With just a couple of days of foodie-goodness left, the pop up event is in full swing and has attractions for visitors of all ages.

This year’s edition is part of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations and includes not just food, but also various musical performances and activity workshops. It will continue at Jumeirah Beach (behind Sunset Mall) until 11 December.

The event is free to enter and you’ll be able to enjoy a myriad of popup restaurants, food trucks, stalls, and kiosks.

If you like a certain type of food, navigating the event is easy since there are different ‘zones’ set up based on the types of cuisines on offer. For instance, head to Baqaala Lane - a reinvention of Street Food Avenue with an Arabic touch. The eateries in the latest edition of Baqaala Lane include MrBeast Burger, Coppasta Restaurant, CZN Burak Burger, G.O.A.T, iScream, La Baguette de l'Entrecôte, La Patrona, Mini BBQ, Slider Box & Health Junkie by Gourmet Gulf, Pulled, and Pink Burger.

The location is divided into various zones by type of cuisine and activities Image Credit: Supplied The location is divided into various zones by type of cuisine and activities Image Credit: Supplied The location is divided into various zones by type of cuisine and activities Image Credit: Supplied The location is divided into various zones by type of cuisine and activities Image Credit: Supplied View gallery as list

Yet another zone is Food Bazaar – a container setup with a dedicated grill area and juice bar. The array of options for customers in this zone include Another Wing, Absolute Zero, By Pinza, Cali-Poke, House of Pops, Kaak Al Manara, Kris Kros, LilleBite, Moshi, Pinza, Sides by Sidemen, SMK – Smoked Meat Kitchen, and The Phil by High.

Other food zones to try are Mashawi Hut and Snack Souq. Mashawi Hut is a specialised beach grill space with a live charcoal cooking station. Over here, visitors can enjoy various melt-in-the-mouth delicacies from Charade Café and Four Ounce Burger.

Snack Souq includes a variety of hot, cold, sweet, and savory food kiosks from the likes of Captain Potato, Churros Café, Dibba Bay Oysters, Doce Nata, Smac That, Streat Fries, Torrija, and Yamanote Atelier.

For visitors with a sweet tooth, head to Halawa Corner. The special spot in the Snack Souq is tailor-made for dessert lovers. The various offerings in this place come from Churros Cone Café, Merika Café, Republica Coffee, and Sugargram.

For kids, they will love the Yalla Fun Zone. Mainly a play area for children, the pump-up Yalla Fun Zone includes refreshing drink stalls from Mihbash Bubble and Spill the Bean.

These and many more attractions await visitors. With the event ending this coming Saturday, make sure you head there for a nice evening out with family and friends.