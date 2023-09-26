Novikov Cafe

The first 25 customers to head to this eatery will get one free coffee each, with no purchase required. So, start your shopping early and grab your free cup of joe at Dubai Mall's Novikov Cafe. You can choose from Americano, creamy flat white, matcha latte or affogato.

One Life Kitchen & Cafe

This cafe, in both Dubai Design District (d3) and Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) locations, will be offering one free coffee with every breakfast order on October 1. You can get there bright and early as they open at 8am. If you are more of a later riser on Sundays, the JVC branch offers breakfast all day.

Flying Catch by Shikhar Dhawan

The first 50 coffee-lovers headed to this new outlet will get a free coffee, no minimum spend required. The Jumeirah 1 location is focused on providing the best match-viewing experience with multiple big-screen TVs and a giant video wall.

90’s Burger

Burger and coffee? This venue takes it quite literally, putting coffee inside their burger and calling it Burgerccino. On October 1, this new item will be launched and offered for free. The burger will feature coffee-infused smashed beef patty, topped with coffee onion jam, coffee mayonnaise, American pickles, and wild rocket, cushioned in a potato bun.

Flow

On October 1, Flow's first 100 guests will get free coffee. The healthy-eating hub is located in Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

Sultan’s Lounge

Get 50 per cent off to try their popular signature Gold Cappuccino, and the Jumeirah Zabeel Saray venue is also offering a complimentary coffee for any coffee purchased on the day.

Boaz & Butcha

This City Walk eatery will serve complimentary traditional Turkish coffee, freshly brewed in hot sand for the perfect cup.

carine