Dubai: A steaming cup of karak tea or chai has long been a tradition for many UAE residents. And while we are used to paying just Dh1 to Dh5 per cup, one Karama cafe is charging Dh51 for a cup of saffron karak tea.
‘Food ka Mood', a recently opened fusion restaurant located in Dubai’s Karama neighbourhood, has created a new tea infused with pure 24-karat gold flakes.
The new drink was created by Food Ka Mood's recent addition to the team, Zankar Uchat, a tea chef. They recently announced her appointment on their social media channels. The tea maker came up with the special edition gold Karak chai ahead of the festival of Diwali.
Bharvi Bhatt, co-owner of the restaurant, says in an interview with Gulf News: “Basically, when you think about Dubai it’s always synonymous with gold. Dubai is the city of gold. We thought anything with gold always catches everyone’s attention and everyone likes gold here. So we thought it would be an amazing thing to do. And I’m sure this is a good idea to do.”
“This will be in our menu permanently.”
The new gold flakes karak will be available on Dhanteras on Friday, November 13.
Diwali is the Indian festival of lights, which is celebrated during the Hindu Lunisolar month Kartika. Diwali symbolizes the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."
For Diwali the restaurant is also offering a festival of lights Tasting Menu, made up of 12-courses with a special Diwali offer of 30 per cent off.
Key info:
Cuisine: South Indian, Vegeterian
Location: Karama
Cost: Dh51 per cup
When: Available Friday, November 13 from 1.30pm to 4.30pm and 6pm to 12am