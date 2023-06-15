Smash Room

If Dad is not into getting traditional gifts and needs to let out a bit of steam, head to this unique concept. Dads can smash up an entire room taking out the stress of parenting and work on inanimate objects with mum’s approval. Smash Room has a Father’s Day discount of 15 per cent on June 25, which can be availed with one adult package and one kids’ package or two adult packages if the child is above 13 years.

Social Distrikt

Dad can enjoy three free hours of Billiards at Food & Bar Hall, Social Distrikt along with unlimited hops from June 21 to June 25 for Dh99. This can be perfect for a group of dad looking to have a night off from parenting. The venue also offers a range of activities, including gaming, comedy shows and live music.

Feels by the Beach

If you’re looking at a beach day vibe for the Father’s Day celebration, you can either head to or walk by Feels by the Beach for a free strawberry and pineapple juice shot.

Address Sky View and Palace Downtown

We know Dads carry the weight of their world, figuratively and sometimes literally, on their backs and shoulders, so this would be perfect for a Father’s Day gift. The Father’s Day-special treatment is a 60-minute Deep Cleaning Back Treatment and Muscle Ease Back Massage along with a free upgrade to get a hot stone treatment. The package costs Dh450 per person, and will be available from June 17 to June 25.

Cha Cha Boats

For Father’s Day, take Dad on a quintessential Dubai experience – a private boat experience. Cha Cha Boats is offering a 50 per cent discount on all private boat packages on June 21 from 9am to 8pm. Each boat can accommodate eight people.