Head to Global Village on Sunday: Global Village, the biggest outdoor family entertainment destination and cultural park in the Middle East, is all set to welcome visitors for their 25th season while following enhanced hygiene. A brand new website and mobile application are planned for the launch to ensure guests can quickly and easily purchase tickets, pay for parking and top-up the Wonder Pass for contactless entry to rides and other attractions and shows. Global Village promises a unique season full of surprises within a family ambience full of fun and excitement and exceptional shopping experiences, in addition to the opportunity to explore different cultures and cuisines at the many country pavilions. Location: Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Cost: Dh15 per person. When: Open weekdays from 4pm to 12am and Weekends from 4pm to 1am.
Seafood and eat it at Claws on Sunday: Tuck into a Seafood Platter every Sunday, from noon until closing time for Dh125 per person. Add in an optional beverage package for just Dh50 per person, and you’ve got yourself one heck of a Sunday. The claw seafood platter loaded with French Lobster, Oysters, Blue Shell Crab, Peel ‘N’ Eat Shrimps, Black Shell Mussels and Cocktail Shrimps, with sides of dressed House Salad, Ranch Dressing, Siracha Mayo, Cocktail Sauce and Drawn Butter. For dessert, you can enjoy a Key Lime Pie or Chocolate Brownie Location: Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai. Cost: Dh125 per person for Seafood Platter. Dh50 for a beverage package. When: Sundays, from 12pm to 2am.
Check out the ladies day at Wet Deck on Sunday: Now the weather is cooling down, the Wet Deck’s ‘Not Another Ladies Day’ is back and after a year off, and bigger and better than ever before. Set in the trendy pool bar area, this weekly Sunday ladies day promises a great vibe, ocean views, sunshine and sea breeze with hot beats and even hotter eats - all washed down with bottomless beverages for Dh150. Location: WET Deck, W Dubai - The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Cost: Dh150 including food and unlimited beverages, Dh250 for guys. When: Every Sunday from 12pm to 4pm
Try LPM Restaurant & Bar’s new cinq a sept menu on Monday: Cinq à Sept is the brand new bar menu from LPM Restaurant & Bar. The new means 'five to seven', and it is a typical French expression which describes the time between work and home when friends catch up before enjoying an evening meal. The new menu highlights LPM’s new opening hours. Key dishes include the Deep Fried Baby Squids, Salt Cod Croquettes, Spiced Chicken Skewers and Burrata and Tomatoes Toast with beverages cheekily named L’Affaire, Sgroppino, La Sucette and Ma Chérie to name a few. Guests will be able to Cinq à Sept at LPM Dubai and Abu Dhabi from Sunday, October 25. the menu will be available from 4pm – 7pm in the bar area only. Location: LPM, Gate Village, DIFC. Cost: Starting from Dh40. When: Daily from 4pm to 7pm.
Meet Pascal Tepper himself on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: French Master Baker Chef Pascal Tepper is set to fly in from Pecquencourt, France to visit his recently launched venue in Dubai. From Monday, October 26 until Wednesday, October 28, guests dining at the French bakery will get a unique opportunity to meet with Chef Pascal himself and see him in action. On Tuesday, October 27th, between 7pm and 10pm, the culinary master will be hosting a special dinner, Apero with Pascal, at his self-titled bakery for all dedicated foodies in the city. For Dh165 per person, guests can enjoy a traditional French beverage with Chef Pascal, followed by a three-course dinner with a French grape collection and accompanied with a charcuterie board featuring the best of French cheese. Location: Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road. Cost: Dh165 per person. Timings: Monday to Wednesday.
Last chance: Try the Waterswing for free on Palm Jumeirah The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah is home to Dubai’s first Water Swing. Also known as the Waterfall Swing, it is basically a swing which allows you to fly through a sheet of rain without getting (too) wet. The Water Swing is fitted with motion sensors that allow you to pass through the waterfall without getting completely soaked. The swing was built to commemorate the launch of The Palm Fountain. It is open to the public daily from 1pm to 10pm until October 29. With the backdrop of the Atlantis Hotel, the water swing is bound to be something you want to snap a photo of. The best part is, it’s completely free and open to the public. Location: The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. Cost: Free. When: Available daily until October 29 from 1pm to 10pm
Hillhouse Brasserie launches new weekday offer: Sunday through Wednesday, from 5pm until 8pm, Hillhouse Brasserie’s brand-new Sunset menu will be available, delivering two courses for Dh119, or three courses for Dh150, and an optional bottle of house grape for Dh99. A selection of starters includes Cauliflower Pakoras; Crispy Chicken Tacos; and Yellowfin Tuna Ceviche, while for mains, diners can opt for one of Thai-Baked Sea Bass; Hillhouse Kofta; or Tenderloin Medallions. To round it all off, Hillhouse Brasserie’s desserts include Maple and Pecan Lava Cake; Baked Yogurt; and Hot Rhubarb and Custard Doughnuts.
Staycation of the week: Check out JA The Resort’s Midweek Deal on Tuesday Treat your family or friends to the JA The Resort, where midweek rates have been slashed down to as low as Dh300 per family room, per night. Just in time for the perfect beach weather, JA The Resort is offering these super-low midweek rates starting from until December if you book now in addition to the beach, pool and multiple restaurants, the hotel is also home to tennis, squash and badminton courts, beach volleyball, horse riding stables, mini-golf course, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, wakeboarding, wake surfing and more. Location: Jebel Ali. Cost: Starting from Dh300 per night. When: Midweek offers available until December.
Try out the new ladies night at Brass Monkey on Wednesday Calling all girlfriends, BFF’s, and fabulous ladies to swing by Brass Monkey for a fun night at the neon-lit Brass Monkey. Every Wednesday, ladies can indulge in a choice of two food items from the ladies night menu and four beverages for Dh119, while enjoying the endless arcade games, pool, and bowling. Location: Bluewaters Island. Cost: Dh119 including beverages, food and games. When: Every Wednesday from 5pm to 12am.
Try a different kind of ladies night at Bare on Wednesday Bare DXB, Dubai’s home-grown fitness club launches a new ladies' night every Wednesday. Mix up your mid-week social plans and join Bare every Wednesday from 5.30pm as they host you and your friends at the newly launched Girls Night Work out and bring a friend for free. Prepare to torch those calories with a high intensity workout, then hit the Bare bar to refresh with a 2 for 1 protein shake. Location: Bare DXB, Business Bay. Offer: Bring a friend for free. When: Every Wednesday from 5.30pm
Try the new Black Tap burger on Thursday Black Tap, the cult New York burger brand, is introducing an award-winning Mulberry Street Burger, an ode to New York City's Little Italy. UAE's diners will now be able to try a slice of Italian-American culture, packed with prime beef, provolone, cherry peppers, beef bresaola, beef salami, garlic aioli and fresh parmesan at all Black Tap venues from 29th October till the end of the year. Location: Jumeirah Al Naseem and Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Yas Mall. Cost: Dh82 at licenced venues and Dh78 at their unlicensed venues.
TRY THE NEWLY OPENED MERCHANT MEATS TAP & GRILL RESTAURANT: Just in time for barbecue season, Merchant Meats Tap & Grill has opened its doors at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Merchant Meats Tap & Grill will be open daily, offering a wide selection of breakfast and main menu items to suit every taste. Meat lovers can enjoy some fresh-off-the-barbie meats and try one of the seven hot dogs on the menu. From a Californian to a Hungarian and Mexican hot dog, Philly Cheese Dog and their ultimate Special Cheese Knacker Dog (a cheese stuffed chicken hot dog with caramelized onion), there's something for everyone. Other specialties include the traditional burger, Boerewors, Chorizo Pasta and the ultimate classic Bangers and Mash, along with a variety of salads, vegetarian options and a selection of desserts. The restaurant will also offer select meats for purchase, including roast beef, veal, brisket strips and more. Location: Jumeirah Golf Estates. When: Daily from 8am to 10pm daily
