Sheraton Mall of Emirates

The tree at this property is as premium it gets with Elizabeth Arden decorations. Carol singers will bring the festive vibe as the tree’s lights switch on heralding the festive month. Guests will enjoy free snacks and a complimentary mulled grape drink. The event will be from 6pm to 7pm.

Cost: Free

Thursday, December 7

Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City

Dubai Festival City will hold their annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at Festival Bay on Thursday at 7pm. The free event will be a hit with children with a brand-new IMAGINE light and laser show, Santa’s cosy log cabin, the Ice Maze where the Snow Queen awaits, Winnie the Pooh’s Enchanted Festive Forest, the Valley of the Lights, an Upside-Down Festive Tavern, and more. The venue’s Eats Square will feature festive treats including freshly baked mince pies, cupcakes, cookies, turkey kebabs, and more.

Cost: Free

Friday, December 8

Grand Millennium Dubai

This property welcomes guests to gaze on as the tree, located in the hotel lobby, gets its lights switched on. To add to the occasion, attendees will be able to enjoy a selection of tasty canapes, scintillating mocktails, hot grape, and creamy eggnog while a Christmas choir keeps the mood upbeat with some melodic tunes and Santa makes a surprise visit bringing a range of presents for the younger guests. The event will be from 6pm to 7pm.

Cost: Free

FORM Hotel Dubai

As the property’s tree lights up, guests will be serenaded with carols. Santa Claus will be available for photos and will be giving away a wonderful gift to the kids. The ceremony will start at 6pm, and make sure you call ahead and let them know you’re coming.

Cost: Free

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

Visitors here can enjoy a complimentary glass of tasty, mulled grape alongside some smoked salmon with cream cheese or a slice of stollen while the younger guests can sip on a flavourful hot chocolate during the lighting ceremony. A special jolly North Pole guest might make a surprise visit, so younger guests can expect some fun and a few gifts. The program starts at 5pm.

Cost: Only for hotel guests

Swissotel Ghurair

A 20-feet Christmas Tree in the lobby is set to light up with festive decoration and the beautiful tunes of the hotel choir. Guests can expect delicious pass-around of canapés and festive beverages, an access to the “Little Explorers” Play Area, and a gingerbread house-making workshop. The event will be from 6pm and is open to paying guests of the LINDT Festive Afternoon Tea and gingerbread house making experience.