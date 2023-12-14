Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort is thrilled to unveil a dazzling array of festive offerings, promising an enchanting holiday season filled with joy and splendor. From heartwarming Christmas dinners to extravagant New Year’s Eve celebrations, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort invites guests to indulge in a world of magical moments.
Festive dining extravaganza
Festive Christmas dinner: Gather your loved ones for an intimate Christmas dinner for four at Dh999, inclusive of soft beverages and a pitcher of mulled beverage. Secure your spot now for a delightful and memorable experience.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day celebrations:
Christmas eve celebration: Join us on December 24 for a joyful Christmas eve dinner buffet at Palm Garden Restaurant, featuring cherished holiday classics. Prices start at Dh299 per person, setting the perfect tone for a festive evening.
Christmas day brunch: Elevate your Christmas day with an international buffet at Dh369, offering traditional specialities, a Santa corner, and live entertainment. Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit while enjoying the stunning views of Jumeirah Beach.
New Year’s extravaganza
Happy New Year 2024: Ring in the New Year in grand style at Sheraton JBR with an exclusive buffet, entertainment, and a beautiful ambiance. Packages range from Dh1,400 to Dh1,800, ensuring a memorable start to 2024.
Cheers to new beginnings 2024: Welcome 2024 in style at Al Hadiqa, Bliss Lounge, or Black Goose, each offering unique experiences. Prices start at Dh499, inviting guests to celebrate and create lasting memories in a luxurious setting.
Sheraton JBR extends a warm invitation to guests to savour the festive flavours and embrace the spirit of the season. Book your spot now and embark on a journey of joy and celebration!
For reservations, call us at 04 315 3838 or email jumeirah.restaurants@sheraton.com