Since staying in is the new going out, make life a little tastier

There’s no excuse to postpone that virtual weekend brunch or lunch break any longer. Here are three easy to make recipes which ingredients are easily found anywhere from your local grocery store brought to you by Sweetheart Kitchen.

The Quinoa chicken bowl

What you need

250g / 7 Tbsp White or Red or Mixed Quinoa

6 whole Cherry Tomato

1/2 cup Mixed Bell Peppers

2 Tbsp Dressing *

1 Pinch Fresh Mint

6 Pc Mushrooms

1 Pinch Salt

1 Pinch Black Pepper

1 Filet Chicken Escalope (Optional)

If you decide to add Chicken escalope

1 Pc Chicken Breast

2 tablespoons Flour

1 Pinch Salt

1 Pinch Pepper

1 Medium Egg Yolk

50g Breadcrumbs

30g Butter

3 tablespoons Sunflower Oil

For the dressing

15g Balsamic Vinegar

20g Red Wine Vinegar

200g Pomegranate Molasses

15g Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Method

1. Cook the Quinoa in vegetable stock for approximately 10 minutes. Drain and let rest in bowl for 5 minutes. Season to taste.

2. Add the dressing to the Quinoa before putting all the veggies and allow it to soak up the flavours.

3. Grill the Bell Peppers until you get that burn on the skin

4. Cut the cherry tomatoes in half

5. Dice the mushrooms into quarters and roast until brown

6. Chop the mint or leave whole as per desired

7. Add everything to the Quinoa and mix all together and top with the mushrooms

8. Add additional dressing to taste

9. If you decide to add the chicken, then, mix the flour, salt and pepper, and breadcrumbs together in a bowl, and in another bowl add the egg yolk

10. Flatten the chicken breast until it is 1/2 cm thin (you can use a rolling pin if you don’t have a mallet)

11. Dip the chicken in the egg yolk until evenly covered, and then dip the chicken in the breadcrumb mixture until evenly covered

12. Fry in sunflower oil until golden brown

13. Slice the chicken into thin strips and place on top the salad

Caesar Salad

What you need

100g Grilled Chicken Breast

1/2 cup Mixed Garden Salad (any Greens you like)

2 cups Iceberg Lettuce

6 Pc Cherry Tomato

1/4 cup Chickpeas

1 Pc Cucumber

10 Pc Crutons (Optional) *

3 Tbsp Dressing**

10g Parmesan (grated)

For the dressing

1/2 Cup Mayonaise

100g Parmesan (Grated)

150ml Whole Milk

150g Anchivies (Optional)

10 pieces of Capers

5 pieces of Gerkins

25ml White Balsemic Vinegar

1 Pinch Salt

1 Pinch Pepper

2 Tblsp Olive Oil

For the croutons

2 Slices White Sliced Bread

2 Tbsp Butter

1 Tbsp Mixed Herbs (Italian Seasoning also works)

1 Tbsp Garlic Powder

Method

1. Take the Slice bread and cut into equal sized cubes

2. Melt the butter, then toss the bread in the butter with herbs and garlic powder

3. Add the bread to a sheet tray and place in the oven until toasted and set aside to cool

4. Add all the ingredients of the dressing to a blender and mix well until smooth

5. Place the Dressing in the fridge to cool

6. Add all your greens and vegetables to your serving dish

7. Add your croutons to the dish

8. Add the Caesar dressing to the salad and mix well

9. Grill your Chicken Breast and Slice into thin strips and place over the salad

10. Sprinkle grated parmesan on top and enjoy!

Hummus Toast

What you need

500g (or 1 Cup) Chickpeas (You can use Canned or if you use Dried, make sure to soak them over night)

1/4 cup Tahini (Sesame Paste)

1/4 Cup Squeezed Lemon Juice

2 Cloves Garlic / You can also replace with a teaspoon of Garlic Powder

1 Pinch Salt

1 Pinch Pepper

1 Pinch Nutmeg

1/2 Tsp Sodium Bicarbonate

2 Tbsp Ice Cold Water

1/2 Tsp Paprika

1 Slice Rustic Batard Bread (you can also use Sourdough Bread or any bread you like)

10g Parmesan

1 Radish (thinly sliced)

2 Cherry tomatoes cut into halves

10 g Parmesan cheese

Method

1. Boil the chickpeas to soften them

2. Add the Ice Water to the Tahini and mix until tahini paste thickens in texture

3. Add Lemon, Garlic, Salt n Pepper, and Nutmeg to the tahini

4. Add Chickpeas, Tahini and Sodium Bicarbonate to a blender and pulse to the consistency you enjoy

5. Add olive oil and sprinkle with paprika

6. Toast the bread and spread the mix on it