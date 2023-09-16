Dubai: India is all set to face Sri Lanka in Sunday's Asia Cup final and this match is a crucial momentum-builder heading into next month's ODI World Cup.
Sri Lanka, who won the previous edition of the Asia Cup played in the T20 format, came in as underdogs and snuck into the Super Fours with a dramatic win over Afghanistan. India's Shubam Gill told AFP that the team clinching India's eighth Asia Cup title would give them "confidence" ahead of the World Cup starting back home on October 5.
It is bound to be an exciting match nonetheless and here's where to enjoy a live screening with fellow cricket lovers in Dubai. Since it is the finals, make sure you call ahead and reserve a spot before heading out.
TJ's
TJ's at Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers has live screening and a Dh99 offer of one main course and draft hops. The offer can be combined with game-time happy hours.
Flying Catch by Shikhar Dhawan
A new entrant on the dining scene from a cricketing icon himself, Flying Catch by Shikhar Dhawan has six LED screens and a massive 200 cm giant screen for a realistic match experience. Their Asia Cup final offer is available for Dh149 per person which includes buffet-style dinner and a 20 per cent discount on their a la carte menu.
UBK
This lively JLT hub is known to screen major sports events live, and you can also watch the Asia Cup finals here. While the game is on, the venue has offers starting at Dh99 per person.
The Huddle
The Huddle has special offers in both of its locations - Bur Dubai and Al Barsha. In Bur Dubai, you can enjoy the match with 24 HD Screens, a digital wall and all-day happy hours. In Al Barsha, you could book a private screening room and enjoy food and beverage offers.
Brew House
If you're looking for a location in Downtown Dubai, Brew House has live screenings and great offers.