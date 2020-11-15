This month over 45 restaurants on Yas Island, will be offering amazing dining deals in celebration of the Yas Flavors Festival, which is running as part of the Abu Dhabi Culinary Season.
Ranging from casual to gourmet, three packages will be available for foodies to experience three courses: the first one is the ‘Taste Makers’ package, at Dh99 per person allows for casual dining at outlets including Black Tap at The Fountains, Le Brioche and LA Taqueria at Yas Mall.
When we tried the tastemakers deal at Black Tap in Yas Mall, we were barely able to finish all three courses. The offering is very generous in terms of portions. We picked Tastemakers 1 and 2, which offered two starters and a burger. The first course was off the appetiser menu. This included fried mozzarella squares (my absolute favourites), Atomic Shrimp and Queso and Chips. The second course was all about the wings. Korean BBQ, Mexican Hot Sauce and Texan. Then you get to enjoy an American Burger, Fried Chicken Burger and the Old Fashioned Burger. We could hardly finish our food. But whether you can manage to finish the meal or not, Back Tap is always a good idea.
Then there’s the ‘Foodie Vibes’ package, priced at Dh129 per person and provides an upscale dining experience, with dishes from restaurants including Zahr El Laymoun at Yas Marina, and Rainforest Cafe at The Fountains. And the last package is the ‘Gourmet Goals’ package at Dh149, which opens the doors to a range of fine dining outlets including Filini Garden at Yas Plaza Hotels, Aquarium at Yas Marina, and Pachaylen at Anantara Eastern Mangroves.
Popular destinations on Yas Island including Yas Mall, Yas Marina, Yas Links, and the Yas Plaza Hotels are all taking part in Yas Flavors, as well as hotels in Abu Dhabi including the Anantara Eastern Mangroves and The Westin Abu Dhabi.
With social distancing and sanitization measures in place at restaurants across Yas Island, diners will be able to enjoy all that Yas Flavors has to offer while being assured of their safety.
Here are the restaurants taking part:
Taste Makers Packages for Dh99 includes:
Y Bar at Yas Island Rotana
Mr. Miyagi’s
Black Tap Craft Burger & Shakes
Burger Fuel
Galito's
Coffee Club
L’ETO
La Brioche
Laduree
Asia, Urban RetrEAT
Al Areesh, Urban RetrEAT
HD HQ, Urban RetrEAT
Sama Al Moheet, Urban RetrEAT
Bahiyah, Urban RetrEAT
Spheerz, Urban RetrEAT
Biryani Bucket, Urban RetrEAT
Qarmoosha, Urban RetrEAT
La Taqueria, Urban RetrEAT
Revolution Kitchen, Urban RetrEAT
Hickory's
7 by Impressions at Anantara Eastern Mangroves
The Lounge at The Westin Abu Dhabi
The Foodie Vibes Package for Dh129 includes:
Belgian Café, Raddison Blu
Stills, Crowne Plaza
Zahr El-Laymoun,
Diablito Food and Music
The Scene
Stars & Bars
Rainforest Café
Chilli's
Dish Dash
Camel Cookies
Cupagahwa
Ingredients at Anantara Eastern Mangroves
Fairways at The Westin Abu Dhabi
The Gourmet Goals Packages for Dh149 includes:
Filini Garden, Radisson Blu
Amerigos, Radisson Blu
Rangoli, Yas Island Rotana
Blue Grill, Yas West
Iris
Aquarium
Al Fanar
Fish & Co
Zaza
Matsu
Pachaylen at Anantara Eastern Mangroves
Sacci at The Westin Abu Dhabi