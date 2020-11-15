Image Credit:

This month over 45 restaurants on Yas Island, will be offering amazing dining deals in celebration of the Yas Flavors Festival, which is running as part of the Abu Dhabi Culinary Season.

Ranging from casual to gourmet, three packages will be available for foodies to experience three courses: the first one is the ‘Taste Makers’ package, at Dh99 per person allows for casual dining at outlets including Black Tap at The Fountains, Le Brioche and LA Taqueria at Yas Mall.

When we tried the tastemakers deal at Black Tap in Yas Mall, we were barely able to finish all three courses. The offering is very generous in terms of portions. We picked Tastemakers 1 and 2, which offered two starters and a burger. The first course was off the appetiser menu. This included fried mozzarella squares (my absolute favourites), Atomic Shrimp and Queso and Chips. The second course was all about the wings. Korean BBQ, Mexican Hot Sauce and Texan. Then you get to enjoy an American Burger, Fried Chicken Burger and the Old Fashioned Burger. We could hardly finish our food. But whether you can manage to finish the meal or not, Back Tap is always a good idea.

Image Credit:

Then there’s the ‘Foodie Vibes’ package, priced at Dh129 per person and provides an upscale dining experience, with dishes from restaurants including Zahr El Laymoun at Yas Marina, and Rainforest Cafe at The Fountains. And the last package is the ‘Gourmet Goals’ package at Dh149, which opens the doors to a range of fine dining outlets including Filini Garden at Yas Plaza Hotels, Aquarium at Yas Marina, and Pachaylen at Anantara Eastern Mangroves.

Popular destinations on Yas Island including Yas Mall, Yas Marina, Yas Links, and the Yas Plaza Hotels are all taking part in Yas Flavors, as well as hotels in Abu Dhabi including the Anantara Eastern Mangroves and The Westin Abu Dhabi.

With social distancing and sanitization measures in place at restaurants across Yas Island, diners will be able to enjoy all that Yas Flavors has to offer while being assured of their safety.

Here are the restaurants taking part:

Taste Makers Packages for Dh99 includes:

Y Bar at Yas Island Rotana

Mr. Miyagi’s

Black Tap Craft Burger & Shakes

Burger Fuel

Galito's

Coffee Club

L’ETO

La Brioche

Laduree

Asia, Urban RetrEAT

Al Areesh, Urban RetrEAT

HD HQ, Urban RetrEAT

Sama Al Moheet, Urban RetrEAT

Bahiyah, Urban RetrEAT

Spheerz, Urban RetrEAT

Biryani Bucket, Urban RetrEAT

Qarmoosha, Urban RetrEAT

La Taqueria, Urban RetrEAT

Revolution Kitchen, Urban RetrEAT

Hickory's

7 by Impressions at Anantara Eastern Mangroves

The Lounge at The Westin Abu Dhabi

The Foodie Vibes Package for Dh129 includes:

Belgian Café, Raddison Blu

Stills, Crowne Plaza

Zahr El-Laymoun,

Diablito Food and Music

The Scene

Stars & Bars

Rainforest Café

Chilli's

Dish Dash

Camel Cookies

Cupagahwa

Ingredients at Anantara Eastern Mangroves

Fairways at The Westin Abu Dhabi

The Gourmet Goals Packages for Dh149 includes:

Filini Garden, Radisson Blu

Amerigos, Radisson Blu

Rangoli, Yas Island Rotana

Blue Grill, Yas West

Iris

Aquarium

Al Fanar

Fish & Co

Zaza

Matsu

Pachaylen at Anantara Eastern Mangroves