1 of 11
With lots to do all over the UAE this week, residents can enjoy the third week of Dubai Fitness Challenge, a dim sum night, a Ferrari World deal and much more.
Image Credit:
2 of 11
DUBAI FITNESS CHALLENGE WEEK THREE: Check out the Mai Dubai Fitness Village Festival City Mall, which is the newest adventure spot to open for the whole family. There you can take part in family-friendly adrenaline-pumping thrills at The Arch, including a 4m and 6m bag jump, two quick flights and the region’s largest mobile pump track. Additionally, four activity zones throughout the Village offer a variety of exciting exercise routines. The Imagin Fitness Workout with Fitness First and a special Workout Stage will get everyone moving, while sports lovers can play Urban Turf Football and Street Basketball in dedicated zones. Mai Dubai Fitness Villages Festival City Mall is free to enter and welcomes visitors from 4pm to 10pm, Sundays to Wednesdays; 4pm to midnight on Thursdays; and 4pm to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Image Credit:
3 of 11
STAY AT THE PALLAZO VERSACE ON SUNDAY FOR LESS: Palazzo Versace Dubai is set to celebrate its fourth year of success in style on November 15, 2020. The venue invites you to celebrate the milestone with them, offering a stay at Dh400 with some amazing offers including, breakfast for two at Giardino, guests can also enjoy 20 per cemt off at other venues including Enigma, Vanita’s & Q’s Bar. To add some pampering to the experience, guests can also redeem a Dh150 voucher for spa massages as well as a 20 per cent off in The Spa at Palazzo Versace Dubai.
Image Credit:
4 of 11
FLOW TALK ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF PHYSICAL HEALTH ON SUNDAY: The popular Flow Talks Series by Dubai’s homegrown healthy-eating hub is set to bring on board a range of experts for a mini-series of digital discussions to create awareness around the importance of a fit and healthy lifestyle to coincide with this year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge. This week, Licensed psychologist and founder of Thrive Wellbeing Centre, Dr Sarah Rasmi will be discussing the benefits of maintaining good mental health and its importance on physical fitness. One lucky follower tuning into Flow’s Instagram page also gets to attend a free virtual session with Dr. Sarah.
Image Credit:
5 of 11
FERRARI WORLD 10TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION DEAL: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the World’s Leading Theme Park has launched two offers in celebration of its 10th anniversary. The first offer allows guests to get a day pass for Dh155 whereas the second offer, a season pass, gives unlimited access to the Park at a rate of Dh310. The first offer will be available until December 5, while the season pass offer will go on until the end of the year. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has recently celebrated its 10th anniversary with the launch of two brand-new experiences, the Roof Walk and Zip Line. The Park has also introduced earlier this year the Family Zone, a family-friendly attraction with four new rides, and the Hypercars: Evolution of Uniqueness Exhibit.
Image Credit:
6 of 11
TRY AN ALL YOU CAN EAY DIM SUM NIGHT ON MONDAY: Mr Miyagi is offering two hours of unlimited dim sum and beverages including buckets of hops for Dh149 per person. This deal includes buns, wontons, spring rolls and gyoza to name a few – it’s the ‘All That and Dim Sum’ promotion and it’s available every Monday from 4pm onwards at Media One hotel and Studio One hotel.
Image Credit:
7 of 11
ENJOY A GENTS NIGHT AT BEAU RIVAGE ON MONDAY: Men can now enjoy exclusive offers every Monday, from 8pm to 11pm. Gents will receive four selected house beverages for Dh99, along with 20 per cent off the Beau Rivage Bistro at the Grand Millennium Business Bay. The food menu offers a selection of dishes to choose from including rib-eye steak, prime beef burger, herb-crusted salmon and a selection of homemade pizzas.
Image Credit:
8 of 11
LADIES NIGHT AT ZENGO ON TUESDAY: Zengo, a popular Pan Asian restaurant at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa has re-opened with a tasty new menu on offer. On Tuesdays from 7pm to 11pm, ladies can enjoy two dishes from a selected menu with three complimentary beverages for Dh99 per person.
Image Credit: Website: https://www.zengo-dubai.com/en/gallery
9 of 11
A SPECIAL FISH N CHIPS NIGHT ON TUESDAY: Classic British seafood restaurant, Geales has come up with a deal to entice seafood lovers. On Tuesdays, they offer a Fish & Chips deal all day long. Head down and help yourself to cod and chips with a bottle of hops or glass of house grape or bottomless soft beverages for Dh99 per person.
Image Credit:
10 of 11
CHECK OUT THE SHARJAH FILM FESTIVAL: The third edition of Sharjah Art Foundation’s annual film festival launched over the weekend. It features over 60 short and feature-length films from around the world. The festival screens narrative, documentary and experimental works across cinemas in Sharjah and online. A public programme of online talks and discussions, as well as a range of hands-on film workshops for children and adults, are also running throughout the festival. This year’s edition of the festival is particularly special as it introduces Industry Hub, a professional programme supporting film production and distribution.
Image Credit:
11 of 11
END THE WEEK WITH A LUNCH OF FINE FRENCH FOOD: Traditional French restaurant in Downtown Dubai, La Serre Bistro has launched a new prix fixe lunch menu that’s now available on weekdays from 12pm to 5pm, which means you can enjoy fine French fare at an approachable price, the new lunch menu costs Dh110 for two-courses, Dh130 for three-courses. This lunch offering includes tuna niçoise salad, burrata with heirloom tomatoes, mâche salad with cecina de león beef, octopus carpaccio, or lentil salad. For mains, try the ‘catch of the day’, grilled striploin, strozzapreti pasta with tomato and ricotta, chicken breast with mashed potato, or butternut risotto with Parmigiano Reggiano cream. Dessert includes a peach and apricot bar, crème Brulee, or a selection of sorbets.
Image Credit: