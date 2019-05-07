Your guide to all the things happening around the country

Colors of Love Exhibition Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Ramadan Flavours

M’oishi, the homegrown mochi ice cream brand has launched a Ramadan menu with six unique flavours – vimto, qamar al deen (pictured), rose, saffron, Arabic coffee and umm ali – inspired by traditional Middle Eastern delicacies, reimagined as playful Japanese treats. Available in all branches across the UAE throughout Ramadan, at Dh17 per piece. moishi.com

Visit Photographs 1842 – 1896: An early Album of the World Exhibition

An exhibition displaying more than 250 of the earliest photographs ever seen of the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the American continents. The exhibition explores how nationality, geography, culture, regional politics and the continual improvement of photography techniques influenced both the photographers and these early images. At Louvre Abu Dhabi. Admission is included as part of the museum general admission ticket of Dh63 with free entry for children under 13. Runs until July 13, during museum opening hours. Call 600 565566. louvreabudhabi.ae

DUBAI

Flow Talks

Flow, the healthy eating and creative hub at Jumeirah Emirates Towers Boulevard, is rolling out an expanded version of its Flow Talks – Ramadan Series, every Wednesday evening throughout May. Featuring specialist Emirati experts in health, poetry, arts and culture, the talks are designed to stimulate conversation and debate. Kicking off the series is Dr Reem Al Gurg (pictured) discussing nutritional advice on keeping healthy during Ramadan (8pm). To complement the talks, chef Chris Kinsley will serve up traditional Arabic cuisine infused with a modern twist in a healthy Arabic iftar from sundown to 9pm, at Dh98 per person, including beverages. Entry to the talks is free. Call 800 666353. flowdubai.com

Colors Of Love

A tolerance and diversity group art show as a tribute to the people of UAE, by artists from different nationality, at Studio Seven Gallery, Oxford Tower, Business Bay Dubai, until May 14. Call 04-5587119. studioseven.com

Crystal Art Exhibition

In celebration of the Year of Tolerance, Fairmont Dubai has transformed its hotel lobby to a crystal art masterpiece, in collaboration with crystal and mixed media artist Natalie Daghestani. Each portrait contains 350,000 Swarovski crystals, Swarovski pearls and Japanese glass crystal beads.

On display until August 21, with exhibits available for purchase. Call 04-3118317

Cultural Iftar

End your fast with Emiratis by joining the Ramadan Cultural Iftar Programme hosted by The Shaikh Mohammad Centre for Cultural Understanding at Al Fahidi Historic District, 6.30-9pm, Dh185, daily until June 1. Call 04-3536666

Ancient Storytelling

The QE2’s Iftar al Malika (Iftar of the Queen) will feature a selection of experiences for the mind, body and the soul this Ramadan. Passengers can enjoy iftar experience with live Hakawati storytelling performances delivered by artists from around the world. Professional narrators will recite English and Arabic versions of ancient tales, folk stories and legendary fictions from the Middle East, the Mediterranean and beyond. Daily throughout Ramadan, drom sunset to 9pm at The Queens Room, Dh195 per person and includes buffet, 50 per cent off for children below 12 years and free for children below four. Call 04-5268888

Mussel & Bustle

Treat yourself to a selection of mussels served in the backdrop of Dubai Marina every Wednesday from 6pm. Choose from creamy garlic mussels,

chilli or dare to be different with curry flavours for Dh99, served with skinny chips or sourdough bread, paired with beverages. At The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina. Call 04-4222328. thescenedubai.com

Beyond The Fence

Emirati photographer Jalal Jamal Bin Thaneya is presenting his works in a solo exhibition, at Tashkeel Studio and Gallery, Nad Al Sheba 1, until June 11. Also, there are tours, talks, and workshops that have been lined up as part of the exhibition. On

Saturday, the artist will host an exhibition tour at 11am, sharing his personal journey through his first solo exhibition, which is suitable for young people and adults, free. tashkeel.org