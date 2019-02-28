When you go to the supermarkets you will notice that fruits and vegetables are perfect. Apples are perfectly round and red in colour, or the spinach you get will have no holes in it. But have you ever thought about how that produce got into this perfect state? In most cases it has been sprayed with chemicals so that it doesn't get eaten by pests. Every time a child eats from their own garden they are putting toxin-free produce into their growing and developing bodies. Toxins are everywhere. They are in the food we eat, the mattresses we sleep on, and the clothes we wear. They poison our enzymes, they break down our bones to make them weaker, and they damage our organs and DNA. Sometimes there isn’t much we can about the pollutants in the air, but the one thing we have full control over is how we eat. Growing your own food, in your very own composted soil and eating it fresh is so important for the health of our bodies and also to the health of our planet.