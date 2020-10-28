Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai Halloween is just around the corner, it’s time to get spooky and celebrate the day with sweets and wacky limited-edition foods.

Haunted (Wave)house

Image Credit: Supplied

Wavehouse will have a monstrous makeover this Halloween from Friday to Saturday. With spooky surprises at every turn, guests can enjoy blood-curdling beverages and dishes that would make zombies give up brains for. On both days at 6pm, prizes will also be given out to those in the best costume including a weekend stay at Atlantis, The Palm, a sea lion family experience, and an iPhone 11. All of the usual fun, including bowling, gaming and Surf’s Up Waverider will be available, as well as live music daily from 6pm and a DJ from 8pm.

The London Project’s Victorian Horror Wedding

Across the Halloween weekend, The London Project will be hosting three eerie, ‘Victorian Horror Wedding’ Halloween brunch specials. Guests attending the ‘Victorian Horror Wedding’, will journey back to the infamous streets of the 19th century, East End of London. Starting from Dh299, The London Project’s ‘Victorian Horror Wedding’ commences on October 29, from 8 to 11pm, and continues to two sittings on Friday, October 30, 1 to 4pm or 8 to 11pm.

Distillery Gastropub’s freaky brunches

Image Credit: Supplied

The popular gastropub in Souk al Manzil will host a double Halloween brunch special on October 30 and 31. Distillery’s ‘hallo-weekend’ will see the venue decked out in haunted house-inspired decor, offering up scary surprises and prizes for those dressed in the most terrifying costumes. The Freaky Friday Brunch takes place on October 30 from 1pm to 4pm, where a three-course menu paired with unlimited beverages will be on offer. Prices start from Dh149 per person including soft beverages, Dh279 including house beverages, or Dh549 including sparkling beverages. On October 31, the Spooky Saturday Night Brunch will take place from 7pm to 10pm, where you can enjoy the same three-course menu with unlimited beverages for Dh149 for women, and Dh249 for men. Dressing up is highly encouraged, and prizes will be available for the best dressed.

Barasti’s Halloween pyjama party

Image Credit:

Dubai’s legendary free to enter beach bar, Barasti will be throwing an epic Halloween party on Friday, October 30 from 7pm onward with great deals available on the floor, live entertainment, fun games, and spooky decor. Given the ‘Sleepwalker’ theme, guests are encouraged to dress up in their pyjamas. There will be lots of F&B prizes on the night too! Barasti will be following strict social distancing measures so it is recommended to arrive early.

White Beach’s Halloween weekender

Image Credit: Supplied

On Thursday, October 29, White Beach is kicking off Halloween celebrations with their NightDreamers ‘Nightmare’ edition. Taking place from 8pm to 11pm, WHITE Beach will deliver a freak-fest, with a nightmarish bar and décor set to scare. Beachgoers are also invited to dress up in their most terrifying costume and can enjoy four hours of unlimited food, beverages for Dh250 for ladies and Dh300 for gents.

Motiongate Dubai’s Halloween fright night

Image Credit:

Dubai’s notorious Halloween Fright Nights is back with its third and spookiest edition and promises three weeks of terrifying experiences that will thrill the mind and chill the spine. Running until Saturday, November 14, 2020, the region’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park will transform into a place right out of your darkest nightmares. Every Wednesday to Saturday from 2pm to 8pm there will be a live horror show at the park’s Hollywood Theater featuring a 20-minute chronicle about the grim story of The Collector, and his epic fight with the Hollowheart Beast. There will also be a horror maze at The Underworld. In addition to the live horror experiences, they will also be offering child-friendly ‘not-so-spooky’ Halloween festivities so the little ones don’t miss out on the fun, including photo opportunities.

Radisson RED’s doggie Howloween

Image Credit: Supplied

Radisson RED, Dubai’s is known for its fond feelings towards man’s best friend. Partnering up with the increasingly popular Treats Card membership for pet owners, the hotel, is hosting a pet-friendly Howl-o-ween brunch. This Halloween, RED welcomes the pooches to come out and play ‘Dress-up’ with everyone on October 31 from 1pm to 4pm for a brunch especially made for the little wagging tails. Pet owners can dress their doggies in the cutest spooky outfit for a chance to win the “best-dressed pup” prize as well ‘trick or treat’ with their furry friends with a selection of pup cakes and ice creams. Starting from Dh149 per person including soft beverages and Dh299 including house beverages, guests can enjoy dining from starters for the whole family to a chef served live BBQ station and specially prepared Halloween-themed desserts.

Yelloween at CÉ LA VI Dubai

Enjoy a four course set menu curated this Halloween, as you overlook downtown views, whilst sipping on bubbles and sampling killer food. This year, CÉ LA VI is offering three hours of food and unlimited beverages to celebrate Halloween in style. If guests come dressed in spooky costumes, they will get an extra hour of beverages completely free. The Yelloween is on Saturday, October 31 and is priced at Dh595 for 3 hours. Guests can choose the time between 12pmto 12am. The famous terrace swing will be given a spooky makeover for the perfect Instagram snap! The venue will be Halloween ready from Thursday October 29 to Saturday October 31 with a special Halloween themed brunch on the Friday for Dh690.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah Halloween Bazaar

Image Credit:

Dubai’s funky neighbourhood hangout is offering the entire family plenty of tricks and treats this Halloween, with fun activities taking place at the Lah Lah Bazaar. On Thursday, October 29 from 6.30pm, enjoy Asian street food with pop-up food trucks and BBQ stations. On Friday and Saturday, indulge in an al fresco ‘Halloween Brunch’ complete with ghoulish decor for Dh269 per person from 1pm to 4pm. There will also be a haunted bouncy castle, spooky arts and crafts, scary face painting and incredible prizes for best costumes. Pooches are also welcome to join all the fun with its dog-friendly outdoor space. The weekend will host live musicians including Doug McLeod, Matt Palmer, Kerrie Stirling, Khalil Barazi, among others

Día De Los Muertos at White Beach

On Saturday, October 31, White Beach’s Sunkissed brunch will get a ‘Día De Los Muertos’ makeover. Taking place from 1pm to 5pm, revellers are invited to wear colourful costumes and to enjoy explosions of colour at the vibrant Mexican celebration. For Dh325 for ladies and Dh375 for gents, festivities will include four-hours of food and beverages including a Jose Cuervo cash bar for those in the mood for something Mexican.

Bread Street Kitchen & Bar Halloween Family Brunch

Image Credit: Supplied

The family brunch will be receiving a Halloween twist with ghostly decor, live entertainment and a competition. On Friday, October 30 from 12.30pm to 4pm, families are invited to wear their spookiest outfit with the best-dressed table winning a stay at Atlantis, The Palm. Guests can enjoy Bread Street Kitchen favourites, alongside a selection of spooky treats for Dh385 including house beverages and Dh135 per child (aged 4-11). A special themed masterclass and an array of goodies will keep the little ones busy while parents enjoy Gordon Ramsey’s British cuisine.

Mr Miyagi’s Halloween Boo Brunch

Image Credit: Supplied

Mr Miyagi’s at Media One Hotel and Studio One Hotel is creepin’ it real this Halloween with four brunches on Thursday 29 from 8pm to 11pm and Friday October 30 from 12pm to 3pm, 4pm to 7pm and 8pm to 11pm. Combining all your favourite things from unlimited packages, with three hours of spooked up beverages, Thai buckets and other classics served alongside 5 courses from Dh249 per person including house beverages.

80’s Halloween slash back at TEPfactor Dubai

Dust off your cassettes, tease your hair and dig out your leg warmers for this 80’s-themed Halloween bash. TEPfactor Dubai at JBR is throwing it back a few decades with 80’s music from the likes of Madonna and MJ and prizes for the people dressed in the most vibrantly-coloured lycra. Book your group in for TEPfactor Dubai’s 80’s Halloween Slash Back from October 29 to 31 from 5pm onwards.

Marks & Spencer’s killer Halloween Hamper

Image Credit: Supplied

Marks & Spencer has launched a spooky food range for kids and adults. In-store the new range includes dinner table centrepieces, as well as plenty of party treats like gruesome Chocolate Severed Fingers and cheesy Vampire Fangs. Customers can also find a range of sharing treat boxes this Halloween including Fruity Gruesome Sweets with jelly brains, bones and hearts. The full range of Marks & Spencer Halloween food will be available from the end of September at the re-launched Dubai Mall store, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Plaza, Mall of the Emirates, Marina Walk and The Springs Souk.

Dia de Los Muertos at Muchachas

Image Credit: Supplied

From the evening of Friday, October 30, to Monday night, November 2, tuck into Muchachas’ Dias de Los Muertos Special Menu. The limited-edition, Day of the Dead-themed dishes will be starting from just Dh20. While on Saturday from 12.30pm to 4pm, the modern Mexican spot will be hosting a special Día de Los Muertos Brunch, so gather the companeros and get ready for something extra special starting from Dh139 per person including soft beverages and Dh219 per person including house beverages.

Kidzania Halloween night for grown-ups

Ever wondered what would life be now if you pushed through with your dream job as a kid? Well, for one night only, you can have the chance to live your childhood dreams through KidZania Dubai’s ‘Grown-Ups Night’—where you could be a firefighter, a dancer, and even an Airline Captain or Cabin Crew team member. This event is for guests 18 years old and up, and it’s happening on Sunday, November 1 from 6pm to 11pm for Dh99 per person at KidZania at The Dubai Mall, so keep those Halloween costumes on hand.

No Tricks, Just Treats at Paros

Image Credit:

The Mediterranean inspired rooftop bar invites guests to an evening with chilling entertainment, ‘horror potions’ and scary dishes. Starting at Dh275, you can enjoy a free-flow of haunted house themed beverages, and feast on a ‘Remains of the Dead Platter’ that includes Wicked Witch Fingers, Bloodshot Deviled Eggs, Mummy Dogs, Spooky Jalapeno Poppers and Pumpkin Pies from 7pm to 10pm. Paros will award the scariest dressed guests with a complimentary brunch for two at a secret venue.

Celebrate Dia de los Muertos at Paros

On Monday, November 2, Paros calls all souls for a celebration of the much loved and vibrant Mexican holiday. Starting at Dh199, guests are treated to a free-flow of beverages along with a special ‘Day of the Dead’ platter that includes Sopes, Chicken Enchiladas, Grilled Vegetarian Tacos and Calabaza En Tacha from 7pm to 7pm. With specially themed cocktails priced at Dh40 and food priced at Dh50 per portion, guests will be immersed in the fiesta spirit as the venue transforms for the celebration. Guests are encouraged to get dressed up for the occasion as the best costumes will win vouchers for brunch for two.

Hidden Graveyard Brunch at Tesoro and Treehouse

Image Credit:

The Hidden Brunch on Friday at Tesoro and Treehouse at the Taj Dubai transforms for the occasion into a haunted graveyard with roaming ghouls and nightmare creatures from Dh325 for soft beverages, Dh375 for house beverages and Dh450 including bubbles. Guests can sip on monstrous beverages like ‘The White Widow’ and ‘The Witches Brew’ and munch on Scary Bon-Bons, Bone Macaroons or the ‘Human Skeleton’.

Perry & Blackwelder’s three-day All-American Halloween extravaganza

Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai’s smokehouse in Souk Madinat Jumeirah is hosting a three-day All-American Halloween extravaganza from October 29 to 31. Expect an All Hallow’s theme with spooktacular decorations, creepy cocktails and Halloween-inspired dishes. Starting at 8pm on Thursday guests can kick off the Halloween celebrations with Throwback Thursday, a night of bangin’ old school R&B courtesy of P&B’s resident DJ, featuring a special selection of Halloween-themed retro beverages. On Friday, brunch-goes can gather for a Halloween-edition of P&B’s Rock ‘n’ Rolling Brunch, featuring live entertainment, air guitar and fancy-dress competitions. Running between 12pm to 6pm, the three-hour rolling brunch. On Saturday, 31 October The Big Recovery Brunch will serve the perfect recovery feast, the three-hour rolling brunch features fare with a Halloween twist, with live music. Served between 11am to 7pm. Both brunches are priced at Dh199 for soft drinks or Dh299 for the house beverage package.

Il Passaggio

Image Credit: Supplied

This Halloween on October 31, treat your kids to a meal at the newly launched Il Passaggio on The Pointe. All guests dining at the restaurant with little ones will receive cookies that kids can decorate. The homegrown Mediterranean inspired restaurant has an onsite bakery, offering freshly baked bread, pastries and cakes daily. Parents can enjoy a range of dishes like soups, salads, burgers, pizzas and pasta dishes. A mini Il Passaggio menu is also on offer with a selection of kids favourites, from Boiled Egg and Soldiers to Chicken Tenders and Mac n Cheese.

London Dairy Café

Image Credit: Supplied

The café chain has created Halloween sugar cookies decorated with Halloween messages. Priced at Dh8 each, these cookies are great for the kids, who want to enjoy the sweet side of Halloween. Additionally, guests can enjoy a complimentary pumpkin soup with every main course ordered from now until October 31 at their DIFC, Aspin Tower, La Mer, Business Central Towers, Mira Town Center and Springs Souk locations.

No Tricks, Just Treats at Pickl

Image Credit: Supplied

If you would prefer to treat (rather than a trick) your family this Halloween, head to Dubai’s homegrown burger joint Pickl. The spot is offering a limited-edition S’ more Ice Cream Sando for Halloween made with a scoop of decadent double chocolate ice cream, smothered in burnt marshmallow fluff, slathered in hot chocolate sauce and cradled in a deep-fried cinnamon sugar bun. Pickl’s Halloween sando is priced at Dh25 and available on October 31st for dine-in only at Pickl JLT or Pickl CCD.

Spooky Halloween Weekend at Radisson Blu

The Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek is having three spooky brunches this Halloween! Their usual superhero-themed brunch is having a special Halloween edition. Over 200 dishes from around the world will be served across three of the hotel’s restaurants. The spread includes meat and seafood barbeque grills, pizza and pasta stations, colourful desserts, and freshly made sushi rolls. The Halloween Edition brunch is available on October 29 of from 7pm to 11pm, and October 30 the 31 of for a spooky afternoon brunch between 12pm to 4pm. Prizes await those with the spookiest and most creative costumes. Brunch prices start from Dh225 per person including soft beverages

Hutong’s Money Heist Red Lantern Halloween

Image Credit:

Hutong celebrates Halloween with a specially themed edition of its popular Red Lantern Evening. Inspired by Netflix’s legendary “Money Heist”, Hutong invites guests to be fully immersed in one of the most-watched series in the world. Staff will be wearing the TV-show’s iconic red jumpsuits and creepy Dali-masks as the resident DJ Ivan Minuti dials-up the ambience with live music and dancers perform throughout the night. They will be serving an eight-dish menu showcasing Hutong’s occasionally fiery Northern Chinese cuisine matched with free-flow beverages, from Dh298 per person.

Reform Social & Grill’s killer family brunch

Image Credit: Supplied

If you’re looking to keep the kids entertained this weekend then head down to Reform Social & Grill’s killer family brunch on Saturday, October 31 from 12pm to 5pm. Their Halloween-special sees hours of live entertainment throughout the afternoon, prizes for the best costume and a kids’ corner with pumpkin painting and carving messy play. Prices start from Dh225 for soft beverages. Reform Social & Grill is also throwing an extra special Halloween paw-ty for the puppies from 7.30am to 10am! Tickets are priced at Dh100 per adult and include breakfast and three beverages.

Wanderlust Brunch: Halloween Mask-erade

Face masks were the most notorious fashion icon of 2020. This Halloween come with your most impressive mask and get ready to party at this crazy party brunch! Enjoy an afternoon of free-flowing beverages, live entertainment and upbeat tunes from Dh425 per person, including house beverages on Friday, October 30 from 1pm until 4pm.

The Vault: Get locked into the haunted vault

Get out of your pyjamas and throw on your most elegant party attire just so you can lock you into the Vault. The sophisticated bar at the tallest 5-star hotel invites you to an elegant lockdown-inspired celebration. Enjoy a party with live beats from international DJs, while you take in panoramic skyline views from 4pm to 3am.

Bridgewater Tavern’s Spooky Backyard

Head to Bridgewater Tavern’s Spooky Backyard for a fun-filled afternoon in a laid-back environment on Friday, October 30 from 1pm until 4pm with platters of hearty comfort food and free-flowing beverages. Dh195 per person, including soft beverages and Dh360 per person, including house beverages

Fuchsia Urban Thai's spooky dim sum eye balls

Image Credit: Supplied

Fuchsia Urban Thai at Bay Square, is joining in on the fun this Halloween with the creation of their limited-edition spooky dim sum, shaped like eyes. From now until October 31, customers can try this spooky creation for Dh34 per portion. The spooky Dim Sum is filled with chicken and spring onion and served on a plate with 4 pieces, perfect as a light bite to fuel a fun-filled Halloween.

H Bar Halloween night

Get into the spirit of Halloween with the H Bar Halloween week until October 31. Wear your spookiest outfit and celebrate the scariest season of the year while indulging in special Halloween inspired food and beverages on offer plus a chance to win one-night stay at The H Dubai inclusive of breakfast for two. One wicked fun-filled week kicks off at the H bar with the inventive range of spine-tingling beverages starting at Dh52, paired with spooky-themed sharing platters starting from Dh90.

The Bull of Wall Street celebrates Halloween 80s style

Image Credit: Supplied

“The Bull of Wall Street” brunch at Bull & Bear at the Waldorf Astoria DIFC will be pulling out all the stops for its first Halloween celebration on Friday, October 30 from 1pm to 5pm. The 80s was the era of power dressing, glitz and glamour – and for one day only, guests will be encouraged to dress up as their favourite character from the Scorsese classic. The DIFC hotspot will also be awarding a Jordan Belfort worthy prize to the best-dressed guest – a stay in the Waldorf Astoria’s Presidential Suite. On the day guests will enjoy live music from house-band “CrossFire” and a selection of signature dishes and a Wall Street-inspired dessert platter for Dh290 including soft beverages and Dh450 including bubbles.

Tokyo Terror At KYO

Encounter the Geisha of Death this Halloween at KYO, the pointe who are bringing the Tokyo Terror to town on Friday, October 30 from 7pm to 12am. Treat yourself to a spooky night of bites or gruesome concoctions for Dh395 per person with food and soft beverages, Dh495 per person with house beverages and Dh595 per person with Sparkling. Don’t forget your spooky outfit, because the best costume will walk away with a free unlimited Saturday Brunch until the end of the year.

El Chapo’s Dia De Muertos

Image Credit: Supplied

On Sunday, November 1 and Monday, November 2 from 4pm onwards, gather with family and friends to celebrate Dia De Muertos, also known as 'Day of the Dead' at El Chapo's Tacos at Studio One hotel. This two-day celebration includes traditional dishes such as 'Tamal', a Corn Masa Cake with Chicken and 'Pan de Muertos', a sweet brioche baked specifically for this occasion. The three-course menu, alongside two hours of unlimited beverages, are packaged for Dh149 per person.

McGettigan’s ‘Autumn Festival’

This Halloween, carve out some time at McGettigan’s with the launch of its ‘Autumn Festival’ bringing socially distanced live music too McGettigan’s Madinat and the Madinat Amphitheater, as well as the famed Ghoulish Garden Brunch at McGettigan’s JLT. Across the Halloween weekend, the Irish restaurant will be putting on a lineup of live entertainment treats with the launch of their ‘Autumn Festival’. Made up of live local music acts, playing at both McGettigan’s and the Souk Madinat Amphitheater. Experience the festival in a number of ways, go all out, VIP style with a 3-course meal and beverage package for Dh350 per person. Alternatively, get up close and personal on the amphitheatre steps with five house beverages and handheld bites at Dh199. Music fans can look forward to a lineup of classic soul, rock ‘n’ roll, folk and smooth Irish harmonies.

Missippi’s and Candypants 24-Hour Spooktacular

Image Credit: Supplied

Missippi’s is teaming up with party powerhouse Candypants to throw a Halloween party. For 24 terrifying hours on Friday, October 30, Missippi’s will transform into a Halloween Hotel. Guests can enjoy a one-night stay and Halloween Night Brunch tickets for Dh549 per person, or Dh898 for two, as well as a brunch-only option for Dh399. Check in to the Avani Ibn Battuta on Friday, from 2pm, before preparing for a haunted Halloween Night Brunch, from 8pm to 11pm, at Missippi’s. The fright fest then continues until 3am when you’re left to fend for yourself in the Halloween Hotel.

Eggspectation's Halloween treat

Image Credit: Supplied

This Halloween, Eggspectation is busy preparing a treat perfect for the occasion. The Canadian-born all-day dining favourite is celebrating the frightfully fun season with a complimentary limited-edition Cocoa Waffle for every child under 12 years of age. The complimentary dessert will be available on October 29 to kick start Halloween weekend.

Clinton St. Baking Company's special Halloween desserts

Image Credit: Supplied

From Halloween-themed cakes to pumpkin pies decorated in spider web icing and mini cupcakes in orange and black, the New York specialist bakery and restaurant is offering something special this Halloween.

A Spooky Staycation At Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa

This Halloween, Hilton Resort and Spa Ras Al Khaimah are ready to welcome those who are brave enough to stay in the unique Halloween themed villa. Guests can enjoy a Halloween themed dinner at the Kitchen restaurant and breakfast the next day, experience the hotel and be transported into their very own horror movie for one night. Prices start from Dh1,200.

The Rose & Crown

stop by The Rose & Crown at The Atrium on October 30 and 31 from 11am to 2am. The British hangout spot is offering their specials of the day all under Dh90. Try the Scream of Tomato Soup, Spooky Burger or Devil’s Baby Chicken. There’s also some great beverage offers available.

The Roves Spooky Bench Brunch

Image Credit: Supplied

Eat, drink and bring in the Halloween spirit with Rove Hotel’s spooky version of the popular Bench Brunch. Devour a frightening feast with themed dishes including Angry Pancakes Stacks, Baked Deviled Egg Shakshuka, Spooky Falafel Salad, Count Dracula Lasagna and more. This tasty brunch deal costs Dh99 for two people and is available at Rove Dubai Marina, Rove City Centre and Rove Healthcare City, this Friday from 11am to 4pm.

Zoco’s Halloween brunch

Image Credit:

The Atrium’s Latin American diner will be hosting a two-day event with special offers on food and beverages. Zoco is offering guests the chance to enjoy wicked fun with the whole family. On October 29, enjoy chicken, vegetarian and beef tacos for Dh10 per piece from 5pm to 10pm. While on October 30, there will be a special themed Brunch on Friday afternoon, which includes a lavish menu will be available with devilish bites and nibbles served to the table. Beverages will also be free-flowing from 12.30pm to 4pm.

Cloud Restaurant & Lounge Halloween costume party

Image Credit: Supplied