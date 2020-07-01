Tashas Cafe in Al Barsha just launched their brand new location Image Credit:

Dubai: Although a global pandemic is slowing down the entire world, Dubai somehow still manages to launch new restaurants and lounges. Sure, it may not be as frequently as before, but we've still got enough new spots to have a whole story about.

Here's a list of brand new spots, as well as some of Dubai's hottest restaurants of 2020 so far, that you have to check out if you love dining out and trying new things.

Brand new

The Maine Land Brasserie

Located at Zaha Hadid’s Magnum Opus in Business Bay, The Maine Land Brasserie is the newest opening for the Maine man, Joey Ghazal. A beautiful venue that fuses past with the present, it feels like a timeworn, old-world steakhouse/brasserie/speakeasy. The Maine Land Brasserie menu features everything from shellfish to snails and fish to steak cuts that are aged just the way carnivores like them. A few favourites from the original Maine menu in JBR have been included on the menu. Expect good quality food, great service and a very cool vibe.

Cuisine: Upscale American

Location Business Bay, The Opus

Cost: Approximately Dh360 for two

French Riviera

Jumeirah Al Qasr has launched a brand-new pop-up dining experience called French Riviera. Serving up a mix of classic and modern French Mediterranean food designed for sharing. Located on the beach at Jumeirah Al Qasr next to Shimmers, French Riviera offers a Cote D’Azur influenced dining experience. The menu includes south of France inspired dishes like Red Tuna Crudo with Black Truffle Petals, octopus cooked over a wood fire and the French Dover Sole ‘Meuniere’ with Crushed Potatoes. There is also a selection of tasty pasta dishes such as the Half Lobster with Homemade Linguine, while meat lovers can tuck into the restaurant’s signature Wood Fire Beef Entrecote with Green Pepper Sauce. To end the meal dessert options include Madagascar Vanille Mille-Feuille with Brown Butter Ice Cream, French toast Crème Brulée Style or Pineapple Tatin Tart.

Cuisine: French Mediterranean

Location: Al Qasr Hotel

Cost: Approximately Dh500 for two

Roka Dubai

From the creator of Zuma, comes Roka, an award-winning robatayaki concept launched in Dubai after the success of their London venue. Although Roka launched in February 2020, we consider this a new spot since dining out really hadn’t been an option for a while now in Dubai over the last few months. Located in the ME Hotel at The Opus in Business Bay, Zuma’s baby sister restaurant brings a unique style of contemporary Japanese cooking to Dubai. The menu features signature dishes from the robata, like the yakitori-negima yaki - robata grilled chicken skewers with spring onion and the Kankoku fu kohitsuji, lamb cutlets with Korean spices and sesame cucumber, as well as the gindara no saikyo-yaki, black cod in marinated yuzu miso. Other favourites like maki rolls, tempura and salads are also featured heavily on the menu. Roka Dubai is, in fact, more of a casual experience and more affordable prices than the world-famous Zuma.

Cuisine: Japanese

Location: Business Bay, The Opus

Cost: Approximately Dh350 for two

Hanami

This latest opening at the Andaz Hotel on the palm promises a conceptually edgy cuisine as well as a lively atmosphere. Perched atop the 15th floor of Andaz Dubai The Palm, the venue is an Instagrammer’s dream, with views of the Burj Al Arab, city skyline and coastline on one side, along with amazing bird’s-eye views of the Palm on the other. The Japanese restaurant and bar offer sharing-style street-food dishes, a Tokyo-inspired beverage selection and views of the city. The menu features Takoyaki and Nigiri, to Maki Rolls, Charcoal Grill-Skewers and even Japanese burgers.

Cuisine: Japanese

Location: Andaz Hotel, The Palm

Cost: Approximately Dh400 for two

Tashas Al Barsha

Tashas has opened their newest venue in Al Barsha. The menu for tashas Al Barsha features options that are both healthy and indulgent, perfect for week and weekend dining. Evoking comfort and warmth, the tashas “Classic” menu, offered at every location, serves up signature plates including Breakfast Royale, the Greenland Quesadilla, and the famous Butternut Salad.

This selection will be extended with an “Inspired By” menu, to be introduced at a later date, that will include new recipes designed specially for the new venue. Highlights include dishes such as Khachapuri, an oven baked bread filled with cheese and topped with bacon and egg and the Green Summer Salad with fresh prawns, edamame and miso with an herby green dressing.

Cuisine: South African

Location: Galleria Mall, Al Barsha, Dubai

Cost: Approximatley Dh250 for two people

Pulled

Pulled, which opened in the midst of the pandemic is a homegrown, UAE-based, street-style eatery that serves up a whole lotta soul food. It’s located on Jumeirah Beach Road in the heart of Umm Suqeim and is the brainchild of Shamsa Al Habtoor. The menu offers sandwiches and blazing fries to flavourful lemonades and desserts. Pulled is all about the comfort food.

Cuisine: Southern Comfort

Location: Jumeirah Beach Road, Near Al Manara, Um Suqqeim 2

Cost: Approximately Dh90 for two

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza, a fast-casual artisanal pizza concept opens it’s first Dubai location at The Dubai Mall. Known for its build-your-own artisanal pizza, freshly made salads and blood orange lemonade in the US and Canada. Whether you love a classic margarita pizza or tonnes of toppings piled on, you can customise it any way that you like.

Location: The Dubai Mall’s second floor – above the ice rink

Cost: Approximately Dh80 for two

O Lounge

O Lounge Dubai, a new nightlife lounge experience, that recently launched at Vocco Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road. Located on the 50th floor with a crazy view of Sheikh Zayed Road, O Lounge Dubai is anew nightlife destination offering great Pan-Asian food and high end beverages.

Cuisine: Pan-Asian

Location: Vocco Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road

Cost: Approximately Dh500 for two

New this year

Hutong

Hutong is a contemporary Northern Chinese restaurant and bar concept. From its home in Hong Kong and award-winning location at the Shard in London, Hutong promises to bring a fresh take on fiery Northern Chinese dishes served in an upscale space. With its original location in Hong Kong being one of the first Chinese restaurants to ever be awarded a Michelin star, Hutong is the concept of restaurateur David Yeo. The menu will feature signature dishes from Hong Kong and London, including the Red Lantern; crispy soft-shelled crab with dried chilli, and the Halibut Red Star Noodles, as well as new dishes created exclusively for Dubai. The restaurant offers an indoor restaurant, a lounge bar, a private terrace and two private dining rooms. A unique element and focal point will be an arresting and traditional Wishing Tree structure positioned in the center of the restaurant; an homage to the famous Lam Tsuen Wishing Trees in Hong Kong.

Cuisine: Northern Chinese

Where: Ground floor of Legatum Plaza, Gate Building 6, and DIFC.

Price: Approximately Dh480 for two

La Mezcaleria

In the space where Iris used to be, you will find the new Mexican spot Mezcaleria. La Mezcaleria at The Oberoi offers Latino Oriental beats, flamboyant Mezcal beverages and Mexican-inspired cuisine. The atmosphere is playful yet rustic. The menu includes a variety appetizers including the special P&B Guacamole which contains fresh peach, crispy bacon and a hint of jalapeno, or try the Mez-callop – a scallop ceviche with a hint of ginger. The Lobster Gobernador, or the Pastel Azteca, a Lasagne with some sweet Latin-American surprises are more for those with a bigger appetite. For the meat lovers, the Parrillada a 740g wagyu rib-eye with guacamole and tortillas to roll. Finish your meal with the Crepe-Adilla or a plate of classic Churros.

Cuisine: Mexican

Where: The Oberoi Hotel Business Bay

Cost: Approximately Dh450 for two

Ce La Vi

Ce La Vi Dubai is now officially open. Situated atop the new Address Sky View, Ce La Vi Dubai marks the sixth opening of the brand, with venues spread across the world including; Singapore, Colombo, Taipei, Shanghai and Tokyo. Drawing inspiration from Southeast Asia, Ce La Vi celebrates the popular French saying that translated to “This is Life”. The Asian inspired menu, includes Prat-Au-Coum Oysters, A5 Wagyu striploin nigiri, crab cake with Osetra caviar, pea ravioli with seaweed and cacio pepe sauce, and a long experimental list of eclectic beverages. The restaurant is located at 220 meters above sea level, making it one of the city’s highest rooftops offering an Asian restaurant, sky bar, club lounge, and pool deck.

Cuisine: South East Asian

Where: Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel, Tower 2, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard

Cost: Approximately Dh880 for two

Verde Dubai

After opening in Paris and St. Tropez, Verde Dubai has just opened its doors. The festive French restaurant is located at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jumeirah. Verde Dubai promises glamorous evenings complete with Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, extraordinary entertainment and surprise DJ sets every night. Offering family style cuisine in a tropical setting, Verde Dubai invites guests to discover the authenticity of contemporary French flair and festive history delivered in a Parisian chic way. Choose to dine indoors at Verde’s jungle-inspired bar and restaurant area, or pick a table outdoors for a more casual evening at Verde’s boho-chic terrace. Lead by Alex Bril, the founder, and his culinary team.

Cuisine: French

Where: Four Seasons Dubai Jumeirah, Restaurant Village

Cost: Approximately Dh550 for two

Nammos

The famous Mykonos Beach Club is finally in Dubai. Nammos Dubai located at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach presents a brand new gastronomic experience that adds to the food and entertainment scene of the UAE. If you’ve been to the one in Mykonos, you might have heard that the Psarou Bay beach club has had a slew of A-list visitors including Lewis Hamilton, Gigi Hadid, Kendal Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio and Usain Bolt. The elements that promise to make Nammos Dubai one of the top destinations of the city are the high end signature food, shisha at the beach bar and a wooden chic design.

Cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

Location: Jumeirah Beach Hotel Dubai Cost various

Price: Approximately Dh550 for two

Indochine

Indochine has quickly established itself as one of Dubai’s latest hotspots, with the DIFC dwellers flocking to check out the new kid on the block. The French-Vietnamese concept is located in DIFC and adorned with tropical décor and Martinique wallpaper. Diners can expect chef Steven Nguyen to offer Vietnamese ravioli made with rice noodles, chicken, shrimp, and shiitake mushrooms; lamb char siu, slow cooked lamb neck in a honey glaze, and steamed sea beam in banana leaf, coconut lemongrass custard, chili sauce, scallions, and ginger. Note, that the later you stay, the louder the venue becomes so you may have to yell over across the table to be heard, but that’s Dubai’s vibe isn’t it? Its New York location has been open since 1984 and has been frequented by everyone from Cindy Crawford and Andy Warhol to Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner.

Cuisine: French Vietnamese

Where: DIFC, Gate Precinct Building 3, DIFC, Dubai

Cost: Approximately Dh500 for two

Timings: Open Daily for lunch from 11.30 to 3.30pm and dinner from 7pm to 11.30pm and until 12am on weekends.

Aya

The word Aya in Japanese means beautiful and that is kind of the vibe that Chef Izu goes for with both food and interior design. Aya wants to be known for serving fresh ingredients directly from farm to fork. Menu highlights include the Wagyu sirloin with miso caper butter and the Spanish octopus with red yuzukosho glaze and coriander emulsion. The menu also offers soups, starters, light bites as well as sushi rolls, buns and mains and palate cleansing deserts. The restaurant has an outdoor Japanese garden, lounge and main dining room.

Cuisine: Japanese

Where: Aya, The Square, City Walk 2, Dubai

Cost: Approximately Dh450 for two

Amazonico

Amazonico, the rainforest-inspired restaurant is now officially open. From its initial Madrid opening in 2016, to its second spot unveiled in London earlier this month, Amazonico chose Dubai to open its third location at DIFC. Drawing inspiration from Latin American culture, Amazonico has a three storey venue. The menu features an eclectic mix of Latin American modern dishes and handcrafted beverages. The bar features sushi and ceviche creations, while the main dining room offers sizzling premium steak cuts, fresh seafood and chargrilled meats. Guests can also expect to dine on delicacies such as frogs' legs and Asian-inspired poke, in addition to refreshing salads, blazing woks and desserts.

Cuisine: Latin American

Where: DIFC, Gate Village

Cost:Approximately Dh600 for two

Timings: Open daily from 12pm to 2am on weekdays and until 3am on weekends

Shanghai Me

The recently opened Shanghai Me in DIFC was designed to transport to the 1930’s, the city’s golden era. A prosperous and indulgent place, filled with glamour, personality, culture and great cuisine. The cuisine was inspired by the culinary traditions of East Asia, paying tribute to the region’s rich heritage, Shanghai Me serves recipes that have been preserved for generation. Their menu includes a selection of exquisite dishes including Cantonese roast duck, Szechuan style prawns, alongside signature dim sum, bao buns, sushi and sashimi. Due to its prominent location in DIFC, the restaurant has also curated a special lunch menu, providing a great business lunch.

Cuisine: Chinese

Where: DIFC, Gate Village

Cost: Approximately Dh400 for two

Argentina Grill

The trendy Argentinean restaurant located at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah and La Mer is an eatery offering Asado cooking methods, vibrant artwork and Latin-American music. All meat is cooked according to the Asado-culture of preparing food at the coals. The menu at Argentina Grill is broad and offers a selection of meat dishes as well as plenty of other options, including a range of salads, seafood, soups, side dishes, vegetables and fruits. Every day from 8pm to 10pm, guests have the chance to tango the night away at their nightly Latin-American party.

Cuisine: Argentinian

Where: The Pointe and La Mer

Cost: Approximately Dh600 for two

Chingon

Chingonis a Modern Mexican Eatery that combines flavours, textures and techniques that are at heart, Mexican, while taking cuisine influences from across Central and South America. Chingonis a celebration of all things authentically Mexican and a modern interpretation of the culture and heritage of the civilizations and peoples that have created and formed Mexico as we know and love today. Offering guests a variety of different experiences, from beverages, dinner and dinner to party, the music program will consist of various regional influences, from Latin Jazz through to Bossa Nova and Brasilera Beats in the early evening transitioning to Deep House that incorporates South American drums and flutes with Amazonian tunes played by some of Dubai’s top performing DJs.

Cuisine: Mexican

Where: Grand Millennium Hotel Business Bay, Level R

Cost: Approximately Dh500 for two

Timings: Daily from 6pm to 1am and until 3am on weekends

3BK

Located in the Armani Hotel, 3BK offers an upscale dining experience with a multi-faceted menu that includes Asian, European, Middle Eastern and Latin American cuisines. 3BK brings a contemporary mix of dishes including - Croquettes, Fritto Miso Grande, All About Corn, Asian inspired wagyu Maki rolls, Asparagus and Truffle, a Miso Milk Cake and the Yuzu Mess, some highlights from the menu. The restaurant is also home to Burj Khalifa’s largest terrace to the public. Dominating the third floor of the tallest building in the world, experience dining, beverages and shisha on the terrace.

Cuisine: International

Location: Armani Hotel, Third Floor

Cost: Approximately Dh450 for two

Fika

Fika at Jumeirah Beach Hotel. The latest concept by Chef Izu Ani, FIKA, is inspired by the Swedish philosophy of taking time out of the day to enjoy food, drink in a beautiful and calming setting. With a focus on refined, wholesome cuisine, FIKA serves tasteful dishes with a hint of indulgence. The carefully crafted menu brings together the freshest ingredients and time-honored techniques to ensure every dish is nourishing and healing. Just next door to Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s J Club, the restaurant provides a much-needed sanctuary of solitude and modern hospitality.

Cuisine: International, mindful cuisine

Where: Jumeirah Beach Hotel