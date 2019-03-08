Your guide to all the things happening around the country

ABU DHABI

Al Maya island Opening Party

Opening party of Maya Fridays with DJ’s Shane Patrick, Matt Jones and Chad Phunk, at Al Maya Island, Abu Dhabi. Doors open at 11am. Ladies enter free before 1pm, airline employees before 2pm. Tickets Dh125. Call 055-3741550

Korean Symphony Orchestra

Sought-after conductor Chi-Yong Chung will lead the proceedings along with acclaimed soloist, Jae-Hyuck Cho, and featuring three works: Young Jo Lee’s Arirang Festival for Orchestra, Franz List’s Piano Concerto No.1 in E-flat Major, S.124 and Antonín Dvorak’s Symphony No.8, Op.88. At Emirates Palace Auditorium, Abu Dhabi, 8pm. Tickets from Dh175. abudhabifestival.ae

DUBAI

Still Standing: Nitin R Mirani

The funny guy pokes fun at every situation he has been in and put himself in but somehow managed to find a way out, giving a sneak peek into his life and all that he observes and absorbs. Joining him are two of dubai’s best comedians TBone and Imah, atMalecon, Dubai Marine Beach Resort, 8pm. Entry Dh100, includes a free beverage. platinumlist.net

Jay Sean Live

The international R’n’B recording artist and singer will be in concert at the main stage at Global Village. Well known for his hits like Down, ‘2012 (It Ain’t the End)’, ‘Ride It’, ‘Hit the Lights’, ‘I Won’t Tell’, ‘Neon’, ‘Eyes on You’, and ‘Do You Remember?’, expect them to be performed live. Access is included with the entry ticket priced at Dh15. globalvillage.ae

Stars of American Ballet

Founded and directed by New York City Ballet dancer Daniel Ulbricht, be entertained and inspired by the art of ballet and dancing. Two performances at 2pm and 8pm, at Dubai Opera, featuring works by Ulbricht, Pepita and Forsyth. Tickets from Dh175. dubaiopera.com

Women Who Wow

Literature, dance & art performances by artists including Emirati ballerina Alia Al Neyadi sharing her story, Indian classical dance performance by Swarashri Shridhar; poetry reading by Namal Siddiqui; painting by Rukseena Musthafa and women business owners, entrepreneurs sharing their success stories. At Central Atrium, Al Ghurair Centre, 6-10pm.

Celebrate gender balance

Support gender equality and make a difference as Brambles Cafe is throwing a twist on their Women’s day celebrations, offering everyone, male or female, a free kale brownie. Located in Citadines Metro Central Hotel, Barsha Heights.

Brazilian Night Brunch

Traditional Brazilian comfort food and beverages with a side of salsa and capoeira, at Tribeca, Ocean View Hotel, 7-11pm, Dh199. Call 050-3456067.

Women’s Day Wellness

Menu and beverage specials showering women with a little extra love. For Dh90, guests can at Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi indulge in unlimited healthy and guilt-free bites from the special menu, plus bottomless coffee and tea. There will also be a range of incredible beverage specials on offer in honour of the day. from 12-5pm.

Art Connects Women Exhibition

An exhibition bringing 85 women artists, both established and emerging women artists from 85 countries representing a constellation of nationalities, ethnicities and ages, speaking the same language of art, at One &Only Royal Mirage, Dubai under the theme Balance For Better. Free and open for the public, until Sunday.

Women’s Day Brunch edition

Park Hyatt Dubai is inviting women for a special edition of the Traiteur Brunch at The Promenade, adorned with flowers for the day. Ladies can sample flavours from the special menu, starting from Dh495. thepromenadedxb.com

Daycation Brunch

Lapita Hotel Dubai is celebrating women’s day by offering a 50 per cent off their brunch, for all ladies. Starting at Dh295, bring your tiny tribe along to enjoy their own buffet, and all-day access to the Mahi Mahi family pool, Lazy River and the kids pool and Mahalo kids club. Use Careem promocode ‘daycation’ for 25 per cent off transport. from 1-4pm. Call 04-8109421.

Girls Weekend

An all-female line up featuring celebrated live performers and DJs starting from 2pm, at The Cave DXB. DJs include

Liutik, Parvane, Jenn Getz, Alysha, Cherelle, Liz Wentling, Don’t Touch My Hair, S.O.N.Y.A; Live performances by Layla Kardan, Megatronic, Shebani, Saffron, Fafa, Esinnite, Leone Murphy and Dawn of Jayne. After party features Satwa 3000, Food for Ya Soul and Frezidante. Selected works of art spanning all mediums will also be on display and available for purchase. Entry is free. femalefirstsessions.com

Free Coffee for Women

In honour of women, Social House at The Dubai Mall is giving out free coffee to ladies, throughout the day. Call 04-3398640.

Free sushi roll

Sumo Sushi & Bento is serving a free sushi roll to every female guest registered on their mobile app. The limited-edition menu item - The Princess roll, a rich salmon sushi, lightly fried and garnished with asparagus and black tobiko, served with sweet chili and beurre blanc sauce.

Redeem at any Sumo locations by presenting the offer on their mobile app or ordering for delivery via the Sumo’s app along with any other purchase until end of the month. sumosushibento.com

Celebrating Women

Head down to Roda Al Bustan, where all women get a 50 per cent off at all outlets. At Roda Grill experience the new a la carte menu accompanied by a free beverage (minimum spend of Dh200 required). Bookings required. Call 04-7054622

