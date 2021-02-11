1 of 13
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 13
CHECK OUT ENTRECOTE CAFE DE PARIS TERRACE: If you’re on the lookout for a classic gastronomical adventure, why not dine with a view at Entrecôte Café de Paris’s recently launched outdoor terrace at the Dubai Mall? Unlike other outdoor areas at the world’s largest mall, Entrecôte Café de Paris stands out with a dedicated private terrace located on a wooden deck floating atop the Dubai Fountain lake. The outdoor venue is an exclusive spot with unobstructed views of the Burj Khalifa. Order their famous steak and frites and enjoy it with a side salad and bread buns complementary. Prices range from Dh175 per dish to Dh575 depending on the origin of the steak you want.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 13
VISIT HATTA THIS WEEKEND: We are obsessed with this amazing destination and can’t wait to explore more. With plenty to do there, the Hatta Wadi hub is full of adventurous activities and so much more. Hatta is one of UAE’s most popular eco-friendly adventure destinations. The experience at Hatta provides a world away from city life. It’s a rich, sensory treat, allowing visitors an opportunity to indulge in nature and outdoor adventure on the outskirts of the UAE.
Image Credit:
4 of 13
LAST CHANCE FOR ABU DHABI BEAUTY WEEK: Abu Dhabi Beauty Week will bring the world’s leading brands and industry personalities to consumers across the emirate. In addition to major activations in Yas Mall and The Galleria Al Maryah Island, exclusive beauty promotions will be on offer at Al Wahda Mall, Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi Mall and other participating malls in Abu Dhabi city and Al Ain. This weekend, Abu Dhabi Beauty Week will debut The ADBW Retreat - a three-day beauty and wellness retreat hosted at Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort from February 11 to 13. The ADBW Retreat will incorporate expert-led itineraries with mindful menus, mat-based activities including yoga, meditation and restorative practices, high-intensity cardio and physical conditioning sessions, and the wellness world’s best brands.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 13
ENJOY AN OUTDOOR BBQ WITH CAYA: Caya at the park invites guests to enjoy a selection of offerings that include; pizzas dripping in cheese, juicy burgers and meats straight off the grill on the weekend. The Town Square park makes for the perfect family and friends chill spot with an idyllic atmosphere.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 13
CHECK OUT THE SUGRAGRAM POP UP: Sugargram collaborates with One Life for one weekend only. Sugargram is bringing Dubai’s favourite bite-size cupcakes to the soulful One Life Kitchen & Cafe, located in the heart of Dubai Design District. The itty bitty cupcakes have made their way into D3 for a limited-time-only pop-up, from February 9 until the 14. Romantic beats, treats, complimentary nail art, trendy masks and charming pop sockets can be expected.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 13
LAST CHANCE FOR THE DANTE POP UP AT ME DUBAI: Internationally acclaimed bar, Dante NYC is having a pop-up Botanica in Me Dubai. Bringing a slice of New York City to Dubai, this will be the last chance guests will have to experience the ‘World’s Best Bar 2019’ at the stylish hotel designed by Dame Zaha Hadid. Located on the ground floor of the hotel in Botanica, guests can experience an exclusive cocktail menu featuring aperitivo-style beverages. Open from 5pm to 1am.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 13
FOUQUET’S ART LOUNGE LAUNCHES WTH A CHEESE EVENING: Immerse yourself in France's rich and diverse food culture with a visit to Fouquet’s newly launched C’est Cheese evening every Friday and Saturday from 5pm to 9pm. Guests can enjoy a selection of aged French Cheeses that change on a weekly basis and that are plated and served in the cosy setting of the Art Lounge with views of the Abu Dhabi skyline. Paired with the best grapes in the region, sit back and experience French gastronomy. The cheese and grape night is priced at Dh150 for one cheese board and one bottle of grape, or Dh250 for unlimited cheese and grape.
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 13
FREE OUTDOOR YOGA: The Inspire studio is inviting everyone to do a pre- Valentine's Day emotional detox through Ho’oponopono meditation led by Yasmine Rushdi, breath work and heart-opening Vinyasa class. Break the cycle of resentment, grudges, anger, hurt and fear through a process of forgiveness and self-compassion where you will be able to transmute negative thoughts, into emotions of love. This will be a very gentle yet powerful meditation, breath work and yoga session. You will leave feeling empowered and energized. The free class takes place on Saturday, February 13 at 5pm in upper-level Zone D of Gate Avenue, DIFC.
Image Credit: Supplied
10 of 13
DISTILLERY LAUNCHES NEW SATURDAY ROAST: Serving up chilled vibes on a Saturday, Distillery Gastropub has introduced a classic roast dinner to its menu. Launching this Saturday February 13, Distillery’s Saturday roast dinner will now be available weekly from 1pm to 4pm and is priced at Dh99 for a roast and one house beverage. The roast lunch includes crispy roast potatoes, classic Yorkshire puddings, honey glazed carrots and lashings of gravy are to be expected, served with a choice of roast chicken, striploin, or salmon – not forgetting all the favoured trimmings.
Image Credit: Supplied
11 of 13
TWO FOR ONE DEAL AT MASALA BAZAAR: The much-loved Masala Bazaar, located at the Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel invites guests to enjoy a ‘Two for One’ deal on beverages every day until the rest of the month. Diners can try great Indian cuisine while benefiting from a two for one deal on selected pints and bottles of hops ordered with every main course. So be sure to head over to Park Regis Kris Kin with your best mates and take advantage of this fabulous offer.
Image Credit: Supplied
12 of 13
SATURDAY KAHVALTI TURKISH BREAKFAST: Every Saturday at Wyndham Dubai Deira from 9am to 12pm guests can enjoy a sharing-style breakfast with loved ones, inspired by Turkey’s culinary capitals. Crafted by Turkish native, Chef Ilker Yokus, this bespoke menu is an ode to mornings in Turkey and breakfast delights. Blending flavours from Bosporus, Bodrum, Anatolia, and Turkey’s mountainous villages, the lavish Turkish breakfast spread is priced at Dh100 per person. The feast starts with a warm bread basket and pastry plates, cold starters such as pastirma, an artisan cheese platter, fresh black and green olives, and honey and seasonal jams are severed and to warm things up, a fried egg with sucuk and feta cheese follows.
Image Credit: sUPPLIED
13 of 13
SPA TREATMENT OF THE WEEK: Nestled in the heart of the city, Dreamworks Spa introduces a selection of mood-enhancing, immune-boosting treatments for the month of romance. Try the ‘Two to Tango Escape’, a 60-minute couple relaxation full body massage for Dh425. Or the ‘Honey Glow, Be Mine, a‘me-time’ 90-minute face and body treatment that combines facial with the use of a natural, vegan friendly Australian pink clay face mask for Dh369, or finally the ‘Warm Me Up Massage’ with a full 90-minute circulation-boosting hot stone therapy, complete with hand and foot acupressure massage complimented by antioxidant-packed lemongrass essential oil, releasing tension, pressures, and soreness in the body for Dh319.
Image Credit: Supplied