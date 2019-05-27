Quran Tech at The Dubai Mall Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Ramadan Art Talk

Kholoud Al Jaberi talks about her journey as an artist. Recognised for her aesthetic artworks conveying her deep admiration for Emirati women and their distinction and celebrating local heritage. At Art Hub, The Mall World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, 10pm. Free and open to the public. Call

055-5509640. adah.ae

Celebrate Global Wellness Month

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi has introduced four specialty menus catering to vegetarian, dairy free, gluten free and shellfish free dietary requirements, for those with intolerances or seeking healthier dining choices, a la carte. Also, Hakkatini night offer is available daily, that includes two signature house beverages and a small food platter for Dh96, with extended hours on Wednesdays until 11pm. hakkasan.com/abu-dhabi

Ramadan & Eid Festival 2019

An exhibition that combines a consumer show with traditional celebrations, showcasing family-friendly consumer goods, gift items, Arabic food, toys and games, as well as traditional song and dance to bring in the festivities and an ambience of togetherness. At Hall 8 and 9, Adnec Abu Dhabi, 8pm to 2am. Free entry and free parking. Until June 4. ramadanandeid.com

DUBAI

Unwanted Clothing Drive

The ‘Share a Touch of Love’ campaign sees Dubai Retail and Unilever collaborate for a nation-wide initiative, where UAE residents and tourists donate unwanted clothes at dedicated collection boxes in six Dubai Retail destinations and communities. All clothing items donated at collection boxes in Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Bay Avenue, Bay Square, Mudon Community Centre, Al Khail Gate Community Centre and Shorooq Community Centre will then be washed before being distributed to those in need by Emirates Red Crescent.

A Walk Down Memory Lane

Hilton Jumeirah Hotel entrance Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai residents are invited to take a journey down memory lane and learn the story of how a young man from small-town Texas named Conrad Hilton built this global empire, as Hilton heads toward a milestone 100th anniversary. Browse through iconic photographs marking great moments in Hilton’s History starting from the first hotel that Conrad Hilton bought in 1919 in Cisco, Texas up to Dallas Hilton - the first hotel branded with the Hilton name in 1925. Today until Friday, at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah lobby. Free entry. Hilton.com/Dubai

Interactive Quran

Learn about Ramadan traditions in an interactive way at the ‘Quran Tech’ installation by Dubai Culture. Visitors can create their own calligraphy art from verses of the Holy Quran at this hi-tech exhibit housed at Bloomingdale’s Atrium, The Dubai Mall. The exhibit features a giant cube that informs, inspires and educates visitors on the Holy Quran. Free, last day. thedubaimall.com

Skydive Dubai Ramadan Offer

Last two weeks of the Ramadan offer where adventure attractions Skydive Dubai and Ski Dubai, have joined forces. Every customer who books a tandem skydive at the palm dropzone during Ramadan will get two Ski Dubai Snow Plus tickets, each worth Dh325. Only tandem skydives completed before June 5 are eligible. Ski Dubai is also offering customers digital photos, one (8x10) printed photo in a folder (excluding penguins – still and digital photo) or you can choose one iftar meal at North 28 restaurant, locker facilities and fleece gloves are also included in this promotion. skydivedubai.ae

Culinary and Table Styling Sessions

E-commerce platform Maiolica and kitchen appliances manufacturer Miele are hosting a Iraqi culinary masterclass with Chef Abdul and a table styling session by Maiolica at Miele Experience Centre, Shaikh Zayed Road, 7pm, Dh250. Register by emailing francesca.busso@miele.com. maiolica.ae

Help those less Fortunate

BurJuman is marking Ramadan with the UAE Red Crescent to support those less fortunate. Visitors can drop off pre-loved toys and clothes in good condition at the donation boxes available across the mall. Also, explore traditional activities that depict the culture and the importance of the month as well as commemorate the Year of Tolerance where people come together as one. From iftar to 10 pm each night during Ramadan, enjoy coffee and dates available at the main atriums and get hands adorned in henna art, younger members can explore their flair for creative arts at the Arts and Crafts Corner. burjuman.com

The QE2 Heritage Trail

The QE2 Heritage Tours have been extended into the evening during Ramadan with tours available at 3-5pm and 8-9pm, costing Dh170 per person with Dh100 redeemable against iftar, food and beverage. Call 04-5268888.

SHARJAH

