The UAE capital is hosting its F1 races this weekend. In addition to the events, concerts and food, Abu Dhabi is hosting the season finale of the Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit and it’s expected to be nothing less than a carnival to celebrate the players this season. The twilight race is one of the most popular on the calendar and 60,000 fans will head down to Yas Island to watch the action on the Tarmac. The race weekend will also see the curtains coming down on the career of one of the sport’s biggest stars — Fernando Alonso. And of course, the best part of the F1, the after-race concerts will be taking place across the weekend and performances include Guns N’ Roses, Sam Smith, The Weeknd and Post Malone.