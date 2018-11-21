It’s the F1!
The UAE capital is hosting its F1 races this weekend. In addition to the events, concerts and food, Abu Dhabi is hosting the season finale of the Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit and it’s expected to be nothing less than a carnival to celebrate the players this season. The twilight race is one of the most popular on the calendar and 60,000 fans will head down to Yas Island to watch the action on the Tarmac. The race weekend will also see the curtains coming down on the career of one of the sport’s biggest stars — Fernando Alonso. And of course, the best part of the F1, the after-race concerts will be taking place across the weekend and performances include Guns N’ Roses, Sam Smith, The Weeknd and Post Malone.
Location Yas Island Timings Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Art: Visit the new Jameel Arts Centre
Last week marked the opening of the Jameel Arts Centre, a cultural destination and independent organisation that supports arts, education and heritage in the Middle East. The new center is open to the public on November 11, with an opening week of programming designed for all ages. Their current exhibition features 40 different artists. Head over and check it out today.
Location Al Jaddaf Cost Free Timings Saturday to Wednesday 5.30 am – 12am, Thursday 5.30 am – 1am, Friday 10am – 1am
Fun: Countdown Challenge half off
The Countdown Challenge is offering groups of six or more, the chance to solve mysteries in one of its five rooms, for Dh70 per person this Friday only. Groups of six or more players can race against the clock to find clues. In the spirit of the bargain weekend, the venue will be welcoming players in groups of six or more, to enjoy a discount of up to 50 per cent. Teams can include up to ten players.
Location Countdown Challenge, Bahar Plaza, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence Offer Teams of six or more players can enjoy the experience for Dh70 per person Timings Friday November 23
Health: XYoga Dubai’s Sundown Breath
Head down to an inspired evening of yoga to close out the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge. Join 250 other yogis for XYoga Dubai’s Sundown Breath, powered by Reebok this weekend. Led my Melissa Ghattas, the 75-minute seaside yoga session is the first event of its kind to take place at Caesars Bluewaters Dubai giving you the chance to unwind with sunset views. Reebok yoga mats and water bottles from Melt Water will be provided alongside other surprises.
Location Caesars Bluewaters Dubai. Parking is available through the hotel valet service Cost Free Timings November 24 20184pm arrival for 4.30 start. Check-in opens at 3:30pm and will close at 4:20pm
Shopping: Designer for less
The Level Shoes super sale is now on. Enjoy up to 60 per cent off on select footwear styles both in-store and online between November 22 and 25. Brands on sale include Malone Souliers, Bottega Veneta, Adidas, Aquazzura, Gianvito Rossi, and many more.
Location Dubai Mall Timings November 22 to 25 from 10am to 12am
Fun: Watch some cool winter sports
Ski Dubai will host the second UAE National Ski and Snowboard Championships this weekend. Spectators can witness skiing and snowboarding performances by more than 70 local snow sports athletes. The event is in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, the UAE Olympic Committee and the UAE Winter Sports Federation. Day one will see athletes going head-to-head in Alpine speed disciplines of Slalom Skiing and Giant Slalom. The second day will witness the UAE Freestyle Ski and Snowboard Championships in two freestyle disciplines -- Slopestyle and Big Air.
Location Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates Cost Free Timings November 23 and 24 from 10am to 5pm
Party: Barbary celebrates turning one
New York native and veteran DJ, John Morales will perform at Barbary’s anniversary party to tear the house down this weekend. Prepare to celebrate a successful year of the tawdry values, brazen spirit and musical energy
Location Wyndham Hotel, Barsha Heights Cost Free Timings Thursday November 22 from 8pm onwards
Thanksgiving Offer: Free sundae
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, has announced a special Thanksgiving offer to celebrate the upcoming popular American holiday. Dickey’s will be giving a complimentary ice cream sundae to guests with every turkey plate purchased for one day only, on Thursday 22nd November at Yas Mall.
Hungry diners can enjoy our delicious turkey meat plate served with two home-style sides, favourites from waffle fries and mac n’ cheese to barbecue beans and creamy spinach are all freshly prepared per order. Then for the Thanksgiving finale, a complimentary Dickey’s ice cream sundae served with either chocolate, strawberry or caramel toppings drizzled on top.
Location Yas Mall Abu Dhabi Cost various Timings Thursday 22nd November from 10am to 1am
Staycation of the week: Anantara in Abu Dhabi
Only a few hours’ drive away from most places in the UAE, Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Resorts offer a unique and authentic nature experience in the UAE The Anantara properties on the Sir Bani Yas Island are easily accessible to UAE residents, which means it’s a hassle-free travel getaway with the experience of travelling overseas. Choose from three resorts across Sir Bani Yas Island, the family-oriented Desert Islands Resort and Spa by Anantara, the beach getaway Anantara Al Yamm Villa Resort and Anantara Al Sahel Villa Resort the Arabian adventure inspired escape with a range of activities and foodie experiences. Activities guests can take part in include Kayaking, Wildlife Excursions, Cultural and History Tours and Archery
Location Sir Bani Yas Island
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Release Date: 22 November 2018
Starring: Alan Tudyk, Auli'i Cravalho, Ed O'Neill, Idina Menzel, Jane Lynch, John C. Reilly, Kelly Macdonald, Kristen Bell, Mandy Moore, Sarah Silverman, Taraji P. Henson
Language: English