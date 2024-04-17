Homeopathic medicines are not placebo

All homeopathic medicines look alike and taste similar but their action is very different. Recent studies by Dr Shantaram Kane, Dr Jayesh Bellare, Prof AR Khudabukhsh, Prof ES Rajendran, using nanotechnology have shown different crystal formation not only with different medicines but also with different potencies.

Homeopathic medicines do not contain steroids

The commonly used Lieberman Burchard test, which is a calorimetric test using Tetrazolim Blue, gives a false positive with sugars and ethyl alcohol used as a base for homeopathic medicines. Other tests such as thin-layer chromatography and UV absorption clearly show that homeopathic remedies do not contain steroids

Moreover, long-term use of steroids causes apparent changes in physical appearance such as moon facies, weight gain, excessive body hair, osteoporosis, diabetes, etc.

Homeopathic medicines can be taken by diabetics

Homeopathic medicines contain negligible amount of sugar, which doesn’t affect blood sugar levels. The medicines are prepared in lactose or sucrose and now even in dilutions that have no sugar.

Homeopathy can be taken along with conventional as well as herbal treatments

Homeopathy can be used as a complementary medicine along with other treatments and as also as a supportive treatment to treat side effects caused by chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Homeopathy is not a home remedy and should not be prescribed by reading on the internet

Homeopathy is a medical science and should be prescribed meticulously according to certain principles. Self-prescription of any medication can have side effects and be harmful. Also, proper medical investigations and assessments are very important for diagnosis, prognosis, prescription and management.