Homeopathy is not slow acting, it can be used to treat acute diseases.
The response depends on factors such as duration of illness, reactivity of the patient, past medical history and other accompanying conditions. If the homeopathic physician can find the Similimum (the perfectly matched medicine to the disease picture) then the response is very quick. Homeopathy helps by stimulating the body to fight the pathogen that is causing the disease rather than killing it and can be used alongside conventional medicine.
Homeopathic medicines are not placebo
All homeopathic medicines look alike and taste similar but their action is very different. Recent studies by Dr Shantaram Kane, Dr Jayesh Bellare, Prof AR Khudabukhsh, Prof ES Rajendran, using nanotechnology have shown different crystal formation not only with different medicines but also with different potencies.
Homeopathic medicines do not contain steroids
The commonly used Lieberman Burchard test, which is a calorimetric test using Tetrazolim Blue, gives a false positive with sugars and ethyl alcohol used as a base for homeopathic medicines. Other tests such as thin-layer chromatography and UV absorption clearly show that homeopathic remedies do not contain steroids
Moreover, long-term use of steroids causes apparent changes in physical appearance such as moon facies, weight gain, excessive body hair, osteoporosis, diabetes, etc.
Homeopathic medicines can be taken by diabetics
Homeopathic medicines contain negligible amount of sugar, which doesn’t affect blood sugar levels. The medicines are prepared in lactose or sucrose and now even in dilutions that have no sugar.
Homeopathy can be taken along with conventional as well as herbal treatments
Homeopathy can be used as a complementary medicine along with other treatments and as also as a supportive treatment to treat side effects caused by chemotherapy and radiotherapy.
Homeopathy is not a home remedy and should not be prescribed by reading on the internet
Homeopathy is a medical science and should be prescribed meticulously according to certain principles. Self-prescription of any medication can have side effects and be harmful. Also, proper medical investigations and assessments are very important for diagnosis, prognosis, prescription and management.
