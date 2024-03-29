In the world of perfumery, oud stands as a timeless icon, cherished for its rich heritage and captivating aroma. Armaf, rooted in French perfumery tradition yet inspired by Emirati culture, unveils CDN Oud — a revolutionary fusion of oud with Armaf’s craftsmanship. Reimagining oud through innovation, CDN Oud blends tradition with modernity, harmonising the intoxicating oud essence with floral and woody notes. This transcendent fragrance bridges cultures, symbolising unity amidst diversity, while proudly bearing the “Made in UAE” label, showcasing the country’s rising prominence in perfumery.